Israeli Attack On Qatar Unjustified, Threatens International Stability: Bangladesh FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Foreign Minister and Adviser for Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, HE Mohammad Touhid Hossain, condemned the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar as unjustified and brutal, stressing that it targets not only Doha but the Arab and Islamic nations as a whole, and threatens international stability, security, and peace.

In his address to the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by Qatar on Monday, he pointed out that the Israeli attack on Qatar is deliberate, and is part of Israel's ongoing violations of international law. He called on Arab and Islamic nations to act as one to protect the sovereignty of their states and adopt a unified, firm stance to compel Israel to halt such practices.

He reaffirmed Bangladesh's continuous support for the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, urging unity and concrete action to achieve peace, justice, and deter ongoing Israeli violations.

He also stressed standing with Qatar against any aggression, noting that the attack on Doha is not an isolated incident; it reflects blatant disregard for international law and highlights Israel's continued crimes, including assassinations of innocent civilians.

HE Touhid Hossain called on Islamic community to act collectively and send a clear, unequivocal message opposing any Israeli aggression, while urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, holding Israel accountable, and prosecuting it for its acts of aggression and crimes.