Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of National Cyber Security Agency Meets UK Prime Minister's AI Adviser

President Of National Cyber Security Agency Meets UK Prime Minister's AI Adviser


2025-09-16 02:01:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the National Cyber Security Agency HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki met with UK Prime Minister's AI adviser and Chief Technology Officer of the UK AI Security Institute HE Jade Leung.

During the meeting, they discussed the agency's efforts to enhance cybersecurity at the national and international levels, highlighting its initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence through the issuance of "Guidelines for Secure Adoption and Usage of Artificial Intelligence."

MENAFN16092025000063011010ID1110069957

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search