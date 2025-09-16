President Of National Cyber Security Agency Meets UK Prime Minister's AI Adviser
Doha: President of the National Cyber Security Agency HE Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki met with UK Prime Minister's AI adviser and Chief Technology Officer of the UK AI Security Institute HE Jade Leung.
During the meeting, they discussed the agency's efforts to enhance cybersecurity at the national and international levels, highlighting its initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence through the issuance of "Guidelines for Secure Adoption and Usage of Artificial Intelligence."
