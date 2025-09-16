Mol Undersecretary Meets IOM Regional Director For Middle East And North Africa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour, HE Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, met on Tuesday with International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, HE Othman Belbeisi, currently visiting the country.

The meeting reviewed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the International Organization for Migration, and discussed ways to enhance and expand it in the coming period, particularly in protecting migrant workers' rights, exchanging expertise, and developing joint initiatives that support Qatar's national priorities and international commitments, thereby contributing to the promotion and advancement of the work environment.