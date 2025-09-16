Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mol Undersecretary Meets IOM Regional Director For Middle East And North Africa

Mol Undersecretary Meets IOM Regional Director For Middle East And North Africa


2025-09-16 02:01:02
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour, HE Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, met on Tuesday with International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, HE Othman Belbeisi, currently visiting the country.

The meeting reviewed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the International Organization for Migration, and discussed ways to enhance and expand it in the coming period, particularly in protecting migrant workers' rights, exchanging expertise, and developing joint initiatives that support Qatar's national priorities and international commitments, thereby contributing to the promotion and advancement of the work environment.

MENAFN16092025000063011010ID1110069954

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search