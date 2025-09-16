Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani And Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani


2025-09-16 02:00:33

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Qatar, and thanked Qatar for its efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring all hostages home. The Secretary reiterated America’s strong support for Qatar’s security and sovereignty, and discussed our shared commitment to a safer, more stable region.

