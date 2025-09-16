Reward Offer Of Up To $5 Million For Information Leading To Arrest And/Or Conviction Of Sinaloa Cartel Leader El Ruso

Today, the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs is announcing a reward offer of up to $5 million under the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Sinaloa Cartel leader Juan José Ponce Félix, a/k/a “Jesús Alexandro Sanchez Félix” and “El Ruso,” for violating U.S. narcotics laws.

According to the FBI, Ponce Félix is the founder and leader of Los Rusos, the primary armed wing of La Mayiza. La Mayiza is a powerful faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization co-founded and led by Ismael Zambada Garcia, a/k/a “El Mayo.” The cartel’s La Mayiza faction manages the production and trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine from northwest Mexico into the United States.

Over the past decade, Ponce Félix has been indicted several times in the Central and Southern Districts of California on racketeering, drug trafficking, firearms, and money laundering charges.

Today’s reward offer is authorized by the Secretary under the NRP, which supports law enforcement efforts to disrupt transnational crime globally and bring fugitives of FTO-designated cartels to justice as a key pillar of President Trump’s “America First” priorities. If you have information, please contact the DEA by phone (voice/text/WhatsApp/Signal) at +52-55 2312 3768 or by email at .... If you are located outside of the United States, you may also visit the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. If you are located in the United States, you may also contact the local DEA or FBI field office.

ALL IDENTITIES ARE KEPT STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL. Government officials and employees are not eligible for rewards.