AGCO Moves To Suspend Windsor's Just Your Average Joes Sports Bar's Liquor Licence Following Fatal Impaired Driving Incident
It was established that shortly after 11 p.m. on September 7, 2024, Windsor police officers responded to a motor vehicle collision after a motorcycle was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line, only 500 meters from the bar. Both the motorcycle's 39-year-old driver and a 35-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where the driver was later pronounced deceased.
The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and transported to police headquarters. Police indicated that he showed obvious signs of intoxication and failed a breath test, and was subsequently charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.
The AGCO's inspection has concluded that the driver had consumed at least ten alcoholic beverages at the bar before leaving. Under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 licensees in Ontario are responsible for preventing customers from being intoxicated within their premises and for ensuring their staff are properly trained to recognize signs of intoxication.
Quote
“Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol have a responsibility to patrons and the wider community to help prevent tragic incidents such as this one. It's both a moral and a legal obligation to operate responsibly and prevent customers from becoming intoxicated in their establishments.”
- Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO
Additional information
Contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, Regulation 746/21, subsection 43(1), the licensee permitted intoxication to occur on the licensed premises or in adjacent areas under the exclusive control of the licensee.
An establishment served with a Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT) , an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.
Media contact
AGCO Media Relations
...
416-326-3200
About the AGCO
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019 .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment