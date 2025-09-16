AGCO Moves To Suspend Windsor's Just Your Average Joes Sports Bar's Liquor Licence Following Fatal Impaired Driving Incident

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced today that it has issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to suspend the liquor licence of Just Your Average Joes Sports Bar in Windsor, Ontario, for 60 days. The suspension is a result of the establishment's alleged service of a patron that contributed to a fatal motor vehicle collision last year. The AGCO is taking this action following a criminal investigation conducted by Windsor Police Service and an exchange of information with police.

It was established that shortly after 11 p.m. on September 7, 2024, Windsor police officers responded to a motor vehicle collision after a motorcycle was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Lauzon Line, only 500 meters from the bar. Both the motorcycle's 39-year-old driver and a 35-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where the driver was later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and transported to police headquarters. Police indicated that he showed obvious signs of intoxication and failed a breath test, and was subsequently charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

The AGCO's inspection has concluded that the driver had consumed at least ten alcoholic beverages at the bar before leaving. Under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 licensees in Ontario are responsible for preventing customers from being intoxicated within their premises and for ensuring their staff are properly trained to recognize signs of intoxication.

“Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol have a responsibility to patrons and the wider community to help prevent tragic incidents such as this one. It's both a moral and a legal obligation to operate responsibly and prevent customers from becoming intoxicated in their establishments.”

- Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

Contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, Regulation 746/21, subsection 43(1), the licensee permitted intoxication to occur on the licensed premises or in adjacent areas under the exclusive control of the licensee.

An establishment served with a Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT) , an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.



