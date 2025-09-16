Real Pro Auto Announces Winter Safety Inspection Campaign

Real Pro Auto announces a winter safety inspection campaign to prepare vehicles in West Michigan for cold-weather driving conditions.

- John Stewart, Owner of Real Pro Auto

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Real Pro Auto Service , with locations in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, has launched a winter safety inspection campaign to help West Michigan drivers prepare their vehicles for colder months and challenging road conditions.

Preparing Vehicles for Winter Roads

The inspection campaign focuses on critical safety checks, including tire condition and tread depth, brake performance, battery health, antifreeze levels, windshield wipers, and heating systems. These elements are essential for ensuring vehicles remain dependable during ice, snow, and subzero temperatures.

By identifying potential issues early, the campaign aims to reduce the risk of breakdowns and improve driver confidence when winter weather strikes.

A Word from the Owner

“Winter driving in Michigan can be unpredictable, and preparation is key to safety,” said John Stewart, Owner of Real Pro Auto.

Supporting Driver Safety in West Michigan

The campaign is part of Real Pro Auto's broader commitment to community safety and reliable vehicle maintenance. Technicians will be providing inspections tailored to seasonal needs, ensuring vehicles are equipped to handle snow, ice, and freezing temperatures effectively.

About Real Pro Auto Service

With decades of experience, Real Pro Auto Service provides comprehensive repair and maintenance for all vehicle types, including hybrids and EVs, across Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Saranac, MI. Their ASE-certified technicians are recognized for quality workmanship, transparent service, and customer-focused amenities such as free loaner cars, shuttle options, and same-day repairs.

To schedule a winter safety inspection, visit their Grand Rapids location at 3338 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508 , or call (616) 202-3963.

John Stewart

Real Pro Auto Service

+1 (616) 642 3000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.