THE BAYERN MUNICH OPUS - Celebrating 125 Years Of One Of The Greatest Football Clubs In The World

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) OPUS in official collaboration with FC Bayern Munich announce during the clubs 125th Anniversary year celebrations the creation of The Bayern Munich Opus.

- Karl Fowler, OPUS CEO

MUNICH, GERMANY, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPUS today in official collaboration with FC Bayern Munich announce during the clubs 125th Anniversary year celebrations the creation of The Bayern Munich Opus.

Celebrating 125 years of football, The Bayern Munich Opus showcases the club's legendary history on a giant scale through its greatest moments.

Written accounts and unique interviews with club legends combined with unique photographs from all eras bring to life a story of resilience, courage and success on football's greatest stage.

Bayern are the most successful club in the history of German football and among the world's most decorated teams, having won a record 34 national titles, including eleven consecutive titles from 2013 to 2023 and a record 20 national cups, alongside numerous European titles.

From its birth in 1900, founded by eleven members from the Munich Gymnastics Club to present day, the Bayern story is full of desire and passion. Today the team is one of the most feared in Europe, having faced many challenges, be it political, financial or tactical. The club has ridden many storms and is presently positioned as one of the world's elite.

Following early success, Bayern joined the newly founded“Kreisliga”, the first regional Bavarian league in 1910, which Bayern won in its inaugural year, but did not win again until the beginning of the First World War in 1914, which soon halted all footballing activities in Germany . By 1920, Bayern had over 700 members, making it the largest football club in Munich.

The 1960s and 70s were a golden age for the club. Finishing third in their first season in the Bundesliga allowed Bayern to compete in and eventually win the European Cup Winners' Cup against Glasgow Rangers. Slow progress saw Branko Zebec take over as coach where he replaced Bayern's offensive style of play with a more disciplined approach, and in doing so achieved the first league and cup double in Bundesliga history in 1969.

The Bayern Munich Opus will celebrate 125 years of the 'Greatest Moments' often relived through unique interviews with Bayern icons such as Uli Hoeneß, Thomas Müller and Harry Kane exclusively for inclusion in the Opus. Treasured heroes like Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Müller will be honoured through digitally enhanced archive photography. Historic moments like moving into the Allianz Arena in 2005 and completing a seasonal treble for the second time in 2019/20 where Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 1–0 behind closed doors in Lisbon and including to present day with the crowning of winning this season's Bundesliga title will be presented in high-definition on the giant scale pages.



The Opus tells the story of FC Bayern Munich on an epic scale. The Marquee Edition limited to 125 special copies features a specially designed signature page that is hand-signed by Bayern legends and measures 45cm x 45cm. The 700 plus pages will be printed in ultra-high definition on luxury heavyweight 200gsm silk paper and then hand-bound by master binders in the finest leather. It is housed in a hand-made presentation case and weighs over 32kg.

There will be two further edition formats released in different sizes, including a smaller 'fan' edition that will be unlimited in quantity so that all Bayern Munich fans around the world will have the opportunity to own their own treasured copy.

The Bayern Munich Opus will be available in both English and German language editions.

More details and information about all the editions, including pricing and delivery dates, will be announced in the forthcoming months.

You can register your interest to be the first to hear more at

Karl Fowler, OPUS CEO said“We are deeply honoured to be entrusted with creating an Opus to celebrate the Greatest Moments in the history of one of the most prestigious and important football clubs in world football. It is a privilege, and we are excited to bring to life these incredible moments from FC Bayern Munich's rich history in a way like never before.”

Hari Ramachandran

OPUS

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.