Gold Remodeling Inc Celebrates 25 Years as Bellevue's Trusted Remodeling Partner

A Legacy of 25 Years and 600+ Projects

Since 2000, Gold Remodeling Inc has delivered professional home renovations for families across Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Seattle, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio exceeding 600 projects, the company has built a reputation for excellence by combining skilled craftsmanship, transparent communication, and customer-first service.

“Our mission has always been simple: to improve homes while building lasting relationships,” said founder Yehoshua Blum.“After 25 years, it's the referrals and repeat business from satisfied clients across Bellevue and King County that mean the most to us.”

This philosophy has helped Gold Remodeling earn referrals and repeat business year after year, creating a foundation of trust that has carried the company into its 25th anniversary.

Full-Service Remodeling Expertise

Gold Remodeling provides a comprehensive suite of services tailored to enhance both comfort and property value:



Kitchen Remodeling in Bellevue & Seattle – Updated layouts, countertops, and cabinets designed for modern living.



Bathroom Remodeling in Seattle & Kirkland – Spa-like upgrades with premium fixtures and finishes.



Basement Conversions in Redmond & Mercer Island – Transforming underused spaces into guest rooms, offices, or entertainment areas.



Custom Decks & Patios across King County – Outdoor spaces built with high-grade materials for durability and style.



Full-Home Renovations & Additions – Expanding and modernizing homes with seamless design and construction.

Interior & Exterior Painting Services – Professional finishes that refresh interiors and protect exteriors.



Each project is managed by a dedicated project manager, ensuring timelines, budgets, and communication remain clear from start to finish.

Trusted by the Community in Bellevue and King County

Gold Remodeling's work can be found in neighborhoods throughout King County - from modern Bellevue kitchen remodels and Seattle bathroom renovations to custom decks in Redmond and family room additions in Kirkland.

One homeowner in Bellevue shared:

“Gold Remodeling transformed our outdated kitchen into a modern, functional space. The craftsmanship and communication were flawless, and they finished exactly on schedule. I recommend them to anyone in Bellevue or the greater Seattle area.”

This type of customer trust has helped the company maintain its 5.0-star Google rating across more than 80 verified reviews.

Recognized Reputation and Reviews

Gold Remodeling maintains a perfect 5.0-star Google rating across more than 80 verified reviews, with customers praising the professionalism, communication, and quality of the work.



A Houzz review notes:“From day one, their team was incredibly professional. Communication was seamless, and the end result was a beautiful, modern kitchen. Truly high-quality craftsmanship.”



On BuildZoom, one homeowner wrote:“They finished in a timely manner and within my budget. Extremely professional, friendly, and honest.”

Yelp reviewers frequently commend the team for“clear project scoping, fair estimates, and execution in a professional and timely manner.”



These testimonials reflect the company's consistent ability to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Licensed, Screened, and Reliable

Gold Remodeling operates under Washington State license GOLDRRI815LF and carries $1,000,000 in insurance. The company is HomeAdvisor-screened and approved and maintains an A+ performance rating with the Better Business Bureau. These credentials reinforce the company's reliability and commitment to professional standards.

Innovation and Process

In addition to craftsmanship, Gold Remodeling is known for its organized project management. Homeowners benefit from 3D design renderings, transparent estimates, and no hidden fees. This approach allows clients to see their project before work begins and ensures smooth execution throughout.

Looking Ahead: Building with Sustainability

Gold Remodeling is planning its next 25 years with a focus on sustainability and modern design. Upcoming initiatives include expanding the use of eco-friendly building materials, energy-efficient fixtures, and waste-reduction practices. This aligns with growing homeowner demand for environmentally responsible remodeling solutions.

A Gold Remodeling team members stands with the company's service truck in Bellevue, representing 25 years of trusted remodeling services for families across King County.

About Gold Remodeling Inc

Gold Remodeling Inc is a licensed, bonded, and insured remodeling contractor serving Bellevue, Seattle, Kirkland, Redmond, Mercer Island, and greater King County. With over 25 years of experience and 600+ projects completed, the company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels, basement renovations, decks and patios, painting, and full-home transformations. Built on referrals and repeat business, Gold Remodeling maintains a 5.0-star rating and continues to be trusted by families across Washington.

Homeowners can request a free consultation or call (206) 486-0222.

Media Contact

Josh Blum

Gold Remodeling Inc

Phone: (206) 486-0222

Email: ...

Website: