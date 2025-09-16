170-Year-Old Family Printer Debuts First-Of-Its-Kind Folder In The U.S.

Owners and brothers, Blake (left) and Ryan Houser (right) next to the first Fold Stream in the U.S.A.

Wells & Drew launches“Nice Package” division, blending historic craftsmanship with modern packaging

- Blake HouserJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wells & Drew, a 170-year-old American printing company, is taking on its next chapter. Family-owned and run by brothers Ryan and Blake Houser, the firm has launched a new packaging division, Nice Package, and introduced the FoldStreamTM Folder - the first machine of its kind in the United States.The FoldStreamTM makes packaging runs practical for businesses of all sizes. Faster setup means short-run folding cartons can now be produced in the U.S.-no need for massive orders or overseas production.“Packaging isn't just a container - it's a signal,” said co-owner Blake Houser.“Add engraving foil, embossing, or raised print, and you raise how people see your product - and with it, the price you can ask. FoldStream lets us deliver that kind of value to businesses that never had access before.”Wells & Drew also brings something rare to the U.S. market: a complete range of specialty printing services under one roof. Engraving, letterpress, embossing, debossing, raised print, foil stamping, offset, die cutting, and digital are all handled in-house. Few printers can offer this breadth, and fewer still in short runs.“Because setup is faster, we can run low minimums right here in the U.S.,” added co-owner Ryan Houser.“That means American businesses don't have to settle for generic boxes or ship work overseas. They can get specialty packaging, made here, in the quantities they actually need.”Founded in 1855, Wells & Drew has built its name on doing what other printers can't or won't. With Nice Package, the company extends that tradition-combining machines still in operation since the 1800s with brand-new technology to give businesses more choice in how they present their products.Media Contact:Blake HouserCo-Owner, Wells & Drew...wellsdrew/nice-package

