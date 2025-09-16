The National Association Of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Welcomes Four New Board Members At Its Record-Breaking 2025 Annual Meeting & Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at the Annual Meeting & Expo in Denver, CO, NASP Board Chairman Scott Guisinger, Vice President Pharmacy, Northeast Shared Services announced the following specialty pharmacy and health care veterans have been elected to the NASP Board of Directors:



Juliana DeFrancis, RN, BSN; Lyceum Health-Vice President, Manufacturer Trade Relations & Brand Sourcing

Jennifer Donovan, PharmD, RPh; Shields Health Solutions-Vice President of Clinical Services

Richard Faris, PhD, MSc, RPh; PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy-Chief Commercial and Clinical Officer Onisis Stefas; Northwell Health-CEO of Vivo Health

The following Directors have been re-elected for an additional three-year term: Natalie Bedford (McKesson); Nick Calla, RPh, Esq (Orsini Specialty Pharmacy); Thomas Cohn, MS (Asembia); Erik Halstrom, MBA (Turning Point); Kelli Heathman (BeOne Medicines USA); Mike Nameth, RPh (Blink Health); John Robicsek, MBA (Atrium Health, NOW part of Advocate Health); Rebecca Shanahan, JD (Shanahan Capital Ventures, LLC).

The composition of the NASP board is a testament to the rich diversity that defines the organization and industry.

During Tuesday's There's No Time Like Now address, Dr. Guisinger urged NASP members and meeting attendees to solidify specialty pharmacy's essential role in the healthcare delivery ecosystem-driving progress through innovation, advocacy, and an unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes.

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is to empower specialty pharmacy stakeholders to advance the standard of patient care. NASP supports a free-market healthcare system in which all specialty pharmacies compete on the same fair and level playing field, because that is in the best interest of the patients we collectively serve. NASP is committed to working with all stakeholders and policymakers to ensure that all patients have access to the life-saving medications they need and the high touch patient care and support services they deserve from the pharmacy of their choosing. NASP members include the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With more than 3,500 members, NASP is unifying the voices of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

