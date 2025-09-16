Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 37 - 2025


2025-09-16 12:32:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from September 08th to September 12th 2025
Name of the issue Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 118,30 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2025 FR0010259150 600 118,60 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 118,83333 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2025 FR0010259150 3400 118,90741 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 118,90 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/09/2025 FR0010259150 600 118,88433 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 118,80 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/09/2025 FR0010259150 3400 118,81994 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 118,96667 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/09/2025 FR0010259150 600 118,40 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 118,50 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/09/2025 FR0010259150 3244 118,80028 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 119,50 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/09/2025 FR0010259150 600 119,80 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 119,60 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/09/2025 FR0010259150 3240 119,50858 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 119,40 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/09/2025 FR0010259150 600 119,50 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/09/2025 FR0010259150 300 119,40 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/09/2025 FR0010259150 3199 119,57146 XPAR
22483 119,09214

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 37_2025

MENAFN16092025004107003653ID1110069739

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

