IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 37 - 2025
| Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from September 08th to September 12th 2025
|Name of the issue
| Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,30
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|118,60
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,83333
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|08/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3400
|118,90741
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,90
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|118,88433
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,80
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|09/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3400
|118,81994
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,96667
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|118,40
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|118,50
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|10/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3244
|118,80028
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|119,50
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|119,80
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|119,60
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|11/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3240
|119,50858
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|119,40
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|119,50
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|119,40
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/09/2025
|FR0010259150
|3199
|119,57146
|XPAR
|22483
|119,09214
