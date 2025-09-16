The Dragon King animated series, sequel to The Dragon Prince series by Wonderstorm

The Dragon King animated series logo

Wonderstorm, the creators of The Dragon Prince animated series

Fans and newcomers to The Dragon Prince universe get unprecedented access to creative process for the new animated The Dragon King series.

- Justin Richmond, series co-creator

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- WONDERSTORM LAUNCHES KICKSTARTER FOR THE DRAGON KING ANIMATED SERIES

Fans of The Dragon Prince Have Rare Opportunity to Gain Access, Credit, and Influence in the Production of the New Series at Select Pledge Levels

Wonderstorm, the independent multimedia studio behind the Emmy Award-winning The Dragon Prince animated series on Netflix, is launching the Kickstarter campaign for The Dragon King, a new animated series and third arc in the Dragon Prince saga, today at 9 AM Pacific time. To celebrate the launch, they have released a new trailer .

The Kickstarter will provide unprecedented access to Wonderstorm's creative process, allowing backers to gain behind-the-scenes insights into the animation process, recording sessions, scriptwriting, and everything in between. Backers can become part of“The Dragon King Crew”, with select pledge levels offering entry into private production meetings, influence over certain creative decisions, and even on-screen producer credit, as well as exclusive crew gifts reserved for the production team.

“Over the years, the fans have been a driving force in the success of The Dragon Prince. We've loved meeting and hearing what the show has meant to them,” said Justin Richmond, Wonderstorm co-founder and chief creative officer.“With The Dragon King, we now have a chance to really empower that community, and give them a voice in the creation of the new series”.

First revealed at Comic-Con in San Diego, The Dragon King series will bring together voice and creative talent from three great fandoms – The Dragon Prince, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Critical Role. The Dragon King reunites voice actors Jack De Sena and Dante Basco, the voices of Sokka and Zuko, respectively, in Avatar: The Last Airbender. De Sena will be reprising his Dragon Prince role as Prince Callum, while Basco will be dramatically expanding his role as Zym, the titular Dragon King. Joining the main cast is Liam O'Brien, a fan-favorite and founding member of the long-running livestreamed RPG show, Critical Role, cast as a new character who is poised to disrupt the world order of Xadia and challenge Zym for the Dragon King title.

Conceived as a stand-alone story and set seven years after the original series, The Dragon King will see the return of many of the beloved Dragon Prince characters, now advancing into adulthood. The creators promise that the new series will have something for both loyal fans and new audiences, featuring high-octane, world-changing battles, god-like tiers of powers, and numerous complex challenges for the characters to overcome, while answering the lingering questions from Arcs One and Two.

“We're really energized to be working with this 'supergroup' of artistic talent on Arc Three and by the idea of including our community every step of the way,” added Aaron Ehasz, CEO and co-founder of Wonderstorm.“We are creating a series that we believe will appeal to Avatar and Critical Role fans, as well as Dragon Prince newcomers and our existing community. Every dollar contributed helps us embark on this adventure together with the ultimate goal of fulfilling our vision and bringing The Dragon King series to life.”

Fans and those new to the universe can visit the Kickstarter to learn more details, check out the exclusive digital and physical rewards, and pledge their support!. They can also join the official Discord and follow on Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

About The Dragon Prince

The Dragon Prince is an animated fantasy television series produced by Wonderstorm and created by Aaron Ehasz (head writer and co-EP, Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond (game director of Sony's Uncharted) for Netflix. It is set in the fictional land of Xadia, a continent rich in magic derived from six primal sources -- the Moon, Sky, Sun, Earth, Ocean, and Stars. The story centers on the human princes, Callum and Ezran, and the Moonshadow elf Rayla, who seek a peaceful resolution to the thousand-year-old conflict between the human kingdoms, the dragons, and the elves – all whilst taking care of the infant storm dragon Azymondias, the titular Dragon Prince. Over its seven seasons, the series has garnered critical acclaim for its compelling story, thought-provoking themes, outstanding vocal performances, impressive animation, and comedic humor. It has been“Certified Fresh” with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating; has been nominated for 2 Daytime Emmy Awards, winning in 2020 for Outstanding Children's Animated Series; was nominated 3 consecutive years for a GLAAD Media Award in the category of Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated; won 4 of the 16 Leo Awards for which it was nominated; was nominated for a TV Guide Award in Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy show, and won the 2019 IGN People's Choice Award for Best Animated TV Series.

About Wonderstorm

Wonderstorm is a double-threat multimedia studio dedicated to creating timeless entertainment franchises anchored by rich, character-driven stories and engaging video games that will delight audiences of all ages for generations. Wonderstorm launched its first franchise in 2018 with The Dragon Prince, an Emmy® Award-winning animated series on Netflix. The series was renewed for its full seven-season arc, and Seasons 1-7 are now streaming worldwide. Wonderstorm was founded by Aaron Ehasz, Justin Richmond, and Justin Santistevan, creative leaders of award-winning, premier media content for both television and games, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Futurama, League of Legends, and the Uncharted game series. For more information, please visit .

###

Editors' Note for press and creators: Wonderstorm spokespeople are available upon request. The creators will also be hosting a New York Comic Con panel, entitled“The Path to The Dragon King,” on Thursday, October 9th, from 12:30-1:30 PM ET in Room 406.3, and are booking interviews at this time.

Additional Resources:

The Dragon King Kickstarter Launch Trailer:

The Dragon King Campaign Trailer:

The Dragon King Teaser Trailer:

The Dragon King Kickstarter:

The Dragon King press kit:

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Olson, on behalf

Elizabeth A Olson

on behalf of Wonderstorm

+1 650-302-4776

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

The Dragon King Animated Series Kickstarter Launch Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.