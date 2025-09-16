First Investor In CMB Regional Centers Hillwood City Creek Project Receives I-526E Approval

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) , one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first I-526E approval for an investor in the CMB Group 89 – Hillwood City Creek EB-5 project.

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudicates I-526E petitions (for status as an immigrant to the United States) based upon investor-specific criteria. To date, more than 5,700 CMB investors have secured I-526E approval, indicating their eligibility for conditional permanent residency in the United States.

“We are honored to play a part in yet another investor's successful pursuit of immigrating to the United States,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB.“Each project we sponsor is chosen with one priority in mind: investor success. It's extremely rewarding to see this come to fruition for thousands of families.”

The approval is the latest in a series of successful I-526E adjudications for investors in CMB high-unemployment projects. The first I-526E approvals for investors in CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial and CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments were announced last week.

A collaboration with Hillwood Development Company, the Hillwood City Creek project consists of an approximately 529,000 square-foot, build-to-suit distribution facility intended for a Fortune-500 tenant. Located in Thornton, Colorado, the project site is situated in the greater Denver metropolitan region with direct access to the I-25 and E-470 ground corridors.

The latest collaboration between CMB and Hillwood, CMB Group 100 – Hillwood Flywheel (Build-to-Suit) , will include the development and construction of a Class-A build-to-suit distribution facility in Virginia for a world-renowned manufacturer of toys. The EB-5 project is currently open for subscription.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America's EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 100, contact CMB directly