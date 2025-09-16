Packaged Sprouts Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Revenues To Grow From $4.68 Billion To $7.45 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. MARKET SNAPSHOT
2.1. Market Overview
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Scope of the Study
2.4. Market Segmentation
3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Policies and Regulations
3.7. Strategic Recommendations
4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK
5. PACKAGED SPROUTS MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Beans
5.3. Alfalfa
5.4. Brussels
5.5. Radish
5.6. Others
6. PACKAGED SPROUTS MARKET BY FARMING TYPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Organic
6.3. Conventional
7. PACKAGED SPROUTS MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Online
7.3. Offline
8. PACKAGED SPROUTS MARKET BY APPLICATION
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ready-To-Eat Salads
8.3. Sandwiches & Burgers
8.4. Wraps & Rolls
8.5. Others
9. PACKAGED SPROUTS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.3. South America
9.4. Europe
9.5. Middle East and Africa
9.6. Asia-Pacific
10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Market Share Analysis
10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Competitive Dashboard
11. COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. Fuji Natural Foods, Inc.
11.2. Jonathan's Sprouts Inc.
11.3. Narita Foods Co. Ltd.
11.4. Van der Plas Sprouts B.V.
11.5. Healthy Sprout Company
11.6. Fresh Sprout International Ltd.
11.7. Eatmore Sprouts & Greens Ltd.
11.8. International Specialty Supply
11.9. Pulmuone Co. Ltd.
11.10. Green Valley Food Corp.
