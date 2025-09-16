Chaiz Teams Up With Carpro To Help Drivers Protect Their Cars With Confidence

Chaiz and CarPro announce partnership

Chaiz Named CarPro's Recommended Auto Protection Provider

- "The Car Pro" Jerry ReynoldsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chaiz is joining forces with CarPro , which has a nationally syndicated radio show, in a new partnership starting October 1st. The collaboration pairs Chaiz's transparent, easy-to-use platform for comparing vehicle service contracts with CarPro's long-standing reputation for giving drivers the guidance they need to make smart decisions about the car buying process.For nearly 24 years, CarPro Radio host Jerry Reynolds has been the person drivers turn to for“Straight Talk and Honest Answers.” Along with co-host Todd Chambless, Jerry spends three hours each weekend answering calls from listeners who want real advice without the sales pitch. Those conversations are the heart of the show, helping countless listeners to navigate their questions or concerns.The partnership will also live online. CarPro listeners will be able to visit a dedicated page at Chaiz x CarPro , where they can explore Chaiz's comparison tools and see how different coverage plans stack up. Listeners can also find an exclusive offer - a $100 discount on any extended vehicle protection purchase using the promo code CARPRO.“This partnership makes perfect sense,” says Ryan Hartman of Chaiz.“CarPro's audience trusts Jerry to help them make the right automotive choices. We share that commitment by giving drivers a clear and straightforward way to protect their vehicles without pressure or confusion.”Jerry Reynolds shares the sentiment.“Our listeners know we will always be upfront and truthful with them. Partnering with Chaiz means we can connect them with a resource that takes the same honest approach we do.”Over the next 12 months, Chaiz and CarPro will work together to bring drivers a combination of expert advice, practical tools, and exclusive savings. From the first call into the Advice Line to finding the right coverage online, the goal is to make owning a vehicle less stressful and more secure.Drivers tuning in to the CarPro Radio Show will still get the same trusted guidance they have relied on for decades, now paired with Chaiz's ability to help them compare options and choose a plan that fits their needs. It's a trust-based collaboration that aims to provide drivers with peace of mind for every mile ahead.

