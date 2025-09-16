Super Absorbent Polymer Market Volume To Worth 7.92 Million Tons By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Chemical and Materials, the global super absorbent polymer market is expected to reach a volume of approximately 4.16 million tons in 2025, with a forecasted increase to 7.92 million tons by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2025 to 2034. Ottawa, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global super absorbent polymer market size was reached a volume of 3.87 million tons in 2024. the market is projected to reach a volume of 7.92 million tons by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.43% during 2025-2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research. The growth of the market is driven by the rising demand for hygiene products such as diapers and sanitary napkins is driving growth of the market. Download a Sample Report Here@ Super Absorbent Polymer Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific Super Absorbent Polymer market held the largest Volume Share of 41.44% of the global market in 2024.

The Asia Pacific super absorbent polymer market volume amounted to nearly 1.71 million tons worldwide in 2025 and is expected to rise to around 3.11 million tons by 2034, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.87% between 2025 and 2034.

The North America Super Absorbent Polymer market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.32% over the forecast period by 2025-2034

By Product Type, the Sodium Polyacrylate segment dominated the market with the largest Volume Share of 88.08% in 2024.

By form, the powder segment dominated the market in 2024. The powder segment held a 60% share in the market in 2024.

By source, the synthetic (petro-based) segment dominated the market in 2024. The synthetic (petro-based) segment held an 85% share in the market in 2024.

By application, the personal hygiene segment dominated the market in 2024. The personal hygiene segment held a 75% share in the market in 2024.

By end use, the personal care segment dominated the market in 2024. The personal care segment held a 70% share in the market in 2024. By distribution channel, the retail/ E-commerce segment dominated the market in 2024. The retail/ E-commerce segment held a 45% share in the market in 2024.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Overview The super absorbent polymer (SAP) market is growing due to rising demand in hygiene products, agriculture, and water management. Personal hygiene applications like diapers and sanitary products remain the primary driver, while agricultural use is expanding as SAPs improve soil water retention. The Asia Pacific region leads the market, but other regions are seeing faster growth. Sodium polyacrylate dominates among product types, while bio based alternatives are gaining interest. Powder forms are most common, though films are emerging is specialized applications. Retail and e-commerce are key distribution channels for consumer products, while direct sales are growing in agriculture and industrial sectors. Overall, the market is shaped by demographic trends, environmental concerns, and expanding applications. Buy Now this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price With [Express Delivery] @ Super Absorbent Polymer Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 11.36 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 18.25 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.55% from 2024 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2023 Historical data 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Volume in units, revenue in USD million, CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Volume forecast, revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Product Type, By Form, By Source, By Application, By End-use Industry, By Distribution Channel, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; Southeast Asia; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates (UAE); South Africa Key companies profiled BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), SDP Global Co., Ltd. (Japan) , Yixing Danson Technology (China), Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China), Chase Corp (USA) , Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China) , Toshima Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan) , Henan Xinlianxin Fertilizer Co., Ltd. (China) , Acuro Organics Ltd. (India), Axchem International (France) , Chemtex Speciality Limited (India), SNF Group (France) , M2 Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)

What Are The Major Trends In The Super Absorbent Polymer Market?



Shift Toward Sustainable SAPs: there is growing demand for bio based and biodegradable super absorbent polymers as sustainability becomes a priority across industries. These alternatives are being developed to reduce environmental concerns associated with petrochemical based products. Companies are increasingly investing in eco-friendly innovations to meet regulatory standards and consumer preferences.

Expanding Role in Agriculture: SAPs are finding wider adoption in agriculture due to their ability to retain water and improve soil efficiency. This is specially valuable in regions facing water scarcity, where they help optimize irrigation. Farmers are beginning to view SAPs as tool for sustainable farming practices.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in production processes are enhancing the absorption capacity and overall performance of SAPs. These advancements are broadening their use beyond hygiene to areas like medical applications and industrial products. Continuous research and report is helping manufacturers differentiate their offerings in a competitive market. Regional Market Dynamics: Asia Pacific currently dominates the SAP market thanks to its large population, rapid urbanization, and rising hygiene awareness. However, North America is projected to grow faster, supported by demand in agriculture and advanced hygiene applications. This geographic shift highlights the importance of both emerging and developed economies.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Growth Factors

Is Aging Pushing Up Demand for Adult Hygiene Products?

One important driver for SAP growth is demographic shifts in particular, populations that are getting older, living longer and increasingly using adult incontinence/hygiene products. As people age, the incidence of urinary and fecal incontinence tends to rise, increasing demand for reliable absorbent materials.

Could Eco-Concerns Be Reshaping the SAP Value Chain?

Another big growth factor is sustainability pressure from consumers, regulators, and manufacturers pushing toward bio based, biodegradable SAPs or SAPs with lower environmental footprints.

Market Opportunity

Could Saps Become the Backbone of Water Smart Agriculture In Dry Regions?

Super Absorbent Polymers offer a big opportunity as a soil amendment in arid and semi-arid regions. When mixed into soil, SAPs can hold volumes of water and slowly release it back to plants, reducing irrigation needs, improving plant survival during drought, and mitigating water stress. This technology could be especially transformative in water scarce agricultural zones for example in parts of India, Africa and Central Asia were farmers struggle with erratic rainfall and limited irrigation infrastructures. The potential of SAPs to improve water use efficiency, stabilize crop yields under drought, and reduce the frequency of watering could allow broader adoption, especially in regions where climate change is increasing drought risk.

Can Bio-Based And Cellulose Saps Tap Into The Demand For Greener Farming Inputs?

With growing interest in biodegradable and ecofriendly farming inputs, cellulose based, or bio derived SAPs represent a promising opportunity. Unlike traditional petroleum derived superabsorbent, cellulose or biomass derived SAPs can offer lower environmental footprints, better biodegradability, and reduced soil toxicity. Researcher studying cellulose based SAPs from agricultural residues have shown that they can improve soil moisture retention and crop productivity, while also addressing concerns about polymer residue build up in soils. If scalable, these greener hydrogels could appeal to organic farmers, sustainable agriculture programs, and regions with strict environmental regulations, opening up a new market niche for“green SAPs.”

Limitations In the Super Absorbent Polymer Market



Non-Biodegradability and Environmental Persistence: Many commonly used SAPs (especially synthetic based on polyacrylates or similar petrochemical derived polymers) are not biodegradable. They tend to persist in soil or landfill environments for very long periods, which raises concerns around accumulation, micro plastic formation, potential chemical leaching, and negative effects on ecosystems. Performance Variation under real world conditions: the behaver of SAPs can vary significantly based on range of field conditions soil type, salinity, bulk density, moisture cycles (wetting/drying), application methods, etc. In many cases, under load or in more compacted or salty soils, the absorbency/ retention is much lower than what lab or ideal conditions suggest. This makes scaling and consistent performance more challenging.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Segmentation

Product Insights

Why Did Sodium Polyacrylate Segment at The Centre of SAP Demand?

The sodium polyacrylate segment led the super absorbent polymer market in 2024. this dominance comes from its hygiene products such as diapers, feminine hygiene pads, and adult incontinence goods, where high absorbency and low cost are critical. Sodium Polyacrylate has become the backbone of the industry due to its stability, swelling capacity, and proven performance in both consumer and industrial uses. Its role extends beyond hygiene into areas such as spill control and medical absorbents, making it indispensable for multiple sectors. The material's ability to absorb and retain several hundred times its weight in water has ensured its continued preference among manufacturers seeking reliability and efficiency in their products.

The polyacrylamide copolymers segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate between 2025 and 2034. This growth comes from their ability to be tailored for specific performance features, including higher gel strength and specialized uses beyond hygiene, such as wastewater treatment, oil recovery, and advanced agriculture. Their versatility and suitability for emerging eco-friendly solutions make them increasingly attractive. As industries diversify their SAP applications, these copolymers offer opportunities to innovate while maintaining high absorbency levels.

Form Insights

Why Does Powder Form Segment Remain the Go-TO Choice?

The powder segment dominated the market in 2024. Powdered SAPs are highly adaptable and can be easily integrated into diapers, sanitary napkins, and agricultural products. Their high swelling capacity, easy dispensability, and cost effectiveness make them the most popular form among producers and end users. Powder also offers advantages in packaging and handling, making it a convenient choice for manufacturers dealing with bulk orders and varied applications. Another reason for powder's strong position is its suitability for large scale agricultural applications, where powders can be directly mixed with soil to improve water retention and crop resilience. As food security and resource conservation become global priorities, powdered SAP provide a practical solution that combines scalability with proven performance.

The film segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Films offer new opportunities in packaging, agriculture, and medical uses where flexibility, transparency, and precision of application are needed. In agriculture, films coated with SAPs can regulate soil moisture, while in packaging, they provide protection against leaks and spoilage. Their lightweight and customized structure makes them increasingly relevant as industries move toward innovative, high performance SAP applications.

Source Insights

Why Did Synthesis Segment Dominated The Super Absorbent Polymer Market in 2024?

The synthetic (petro-based) segment held a leading position in the market in 2024. Synthetic SAPs remain dominant because of their low cost, wide availability, and well established production technologies. These polymers have been refined over decades, ensuring consistent performance in hygiene and industrial applications. Their strong absorbency, scalability, and compatibility with existing product design make them the default choice for many manufacturers. Even with sustainability concerns rising, synthetic SAPs are deeply embedded in supply chains due to their proven reliability and ability to meet the bulk of global demand. Their role in mass produced hygiene products, which require affordability and consistent quality, further strengthens their market position.

The Bio based SAPs segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. This opportunity stems from increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressures to reduce dependency on petroleum based materials. Bio based SAPs, derived from renewable sources such as cellulose or starch, are attracting investment because they offer biodegradability while maintaining strong waster absorption capacity. This aligns well with consumer preferences for eco-friendly products and governments push toward sustainable solutions.

Application Insights

Why Is Personal Hygiene Care Segment Dominated The Super Absorbent Polymer Market in 2024?

The personal hygiene segment dominated the market in 2024. This position is supported by rising demand for diapers, sanitary pads, and adult incontinence products worldwide. Hygiene products require highly reliable and absorbent materials, and SAPs specially sodium polyacrylate deliver on these needs by assuring comfort, leakage prevention, and durability, with growing populations, rising health awareness, and changing consumer lifestyles, personal hygiene continues to account for the majority of SAP use. This segment also benefits from branding and innovation, as leading consumer goods companies invest in product differentiation and quality improvement. The demand is not only high in developed economies but also rapidly increasing in emerging markets where hygiene awareness campaigns and improved affordability are driving adoption.

The agriculture and horticulture segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during 2025 to 2034. By Farmers are turning to SAPs to combat drought, enhance soil water retention, and improve crop yield efficiency. With water scarcity becoming a pressing issue globally. SAPs are increasingly recognized as a tool for sustainable agriculture. They allow more efficient water management, reduce irrigation frequency, and enhance resilience in crop production, making this application a growth hotspot.

End Use Insights

Why Is Personal Care Segment Dominated The Super Absorbent Polymer Market in 2024?

The personal care segment dominated the market during 2024. The segment includes hygiene products, wipes, and personal absorbent items, which account for a large portion of global SAP consumption. Consumers increasing focus on comfort, convenience and hygiene drives the steady dominance of personal care, supported by product innovation from global brands. The sector's importance is amplified by demographic trends like rising birth rates in certain regions and gaining populations in other, both of which demand a steady supply of SAP based hygiene products. This makes personal care not just the most significant but also the most stable end use segment.

The agriculture segment expected to gain a significant share of the market over the studied period. Agriculture presents an important opportunity as SAPs can dramatically improve water efficiency in soils, especially in water scarce areas. Adoption is expected to increase as farmers and policymakers explore sustainable ways to address climate challenges and resource constraints.

Distribution Channel Insights

Why Retail And E-Commerce Care Segment Dominated The Super Absorbent Polymer Market in 2024??

The retail/e-commerce segment dominated the market in 2024. Consumers increasingly purchase hygiene products through online platforms and retail outlets, where convince and accessibility drive sales. The rise of e0commerce has reshaped how products reach end users, with SAP based items like diapers and sanitary pads becoming easily available to wider audiences. Retail chains and online platforms offer visibility, affordability, and wider reach, making them the dominant channel for SAP driven products. This also aligns with shifting consumer habits as buyers move toward fast, convenient purchasing solutions.

The direct sales to the agri players segment is projected to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. As SAPs find increasing use in farming, direct sales models allow suppliers to build stronger relationships with farmers, offer customized solutions, and reduce distribution costs. This approach supports broader agricultural adoption and opens new revenue opportunities for producers.

Why is Asia Pacific the Powerhouse in SAP Demand?

Asia Pacific dominates the global super absorbent polymer market share in 2024 . The region holds the largest share over forty percent in recent years and this strong position is driven by factors like rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for hygiene products. As more people move to cities and lifestyles change, there is increasing uptake of diapers, feminine hygiene items, and adult care products. Additionally, agricultural usage (specially for water retention in semi-arid/ tropical zones) and industrial applications (wastewater treatment, industrial absorbent application) are expanding in that region, which further boosts demand. Innovation by major players in the Asia Pacific market also contributes by improving performance cost, and availability pf advanced SAPs that meet local needs.

India is showing particularly robust growth within the Asia pacific region. The drivers in India are manifold: increasing government support for hygiene and health infrastructure; stronger awareness about personal and public hygiene, expanding of SAPs in agriculture to counter dry spells and improve soil water holding capacity, and rising demand in medical applications. Also, with growing population, more disposable income, and shift towards, modern retail channels, access to SAP based hygiene products is expanding. Indian players are also benefiting from export opportunities and increasing domestic production capabilities.

Why Is North America Growing Rapidly in The Super Absorbent Polymer Market?

America is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. The demand for hygiene products, driven by gaining populations and changing lifestyle preferences, is rising and applications in agriculture are also expanding. There's also growing use in packaging and more interest in sustainable and biodegradable SAPs amid environmental concerns. These factors, coupled with supportive policies and innovation from key players, are pushing North America ahead in terms of growth.

In the U.S., several forces are dueling SAP market strength, increasing medical and agricultural uses, along with heightened government attention to waste management and environmental sustainability. Consumers and regulators are showing more concern about non-biodegradable materials, which is encouraging adoption greener SAP alternatives. Innovation and production in the U.S. are benefitting from this trend, making the country a major contributor to the region's growth.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Top Companies



BASF SE (Germany)- BASF is one of the world's largest SAP producers, supplying its HySorb® line for diapers, hygiene products, and agriculture. With a global production network and advanced R&D, BASF focuses on high-performance, fast-absorbing SAPs with enhanced gel strength and fluid retention, driving innovation in sustainability and biodegradability.

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)- A top global SAP manufacturer, Nippon Shokubai provides high-quality SAPs mainly for baby diapers and adult incontinence products. It offers products with excellent absorbency, retention, and safety. The company focuses on sustainable SAP solutions and expanding production capabilities in Asia and globally.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)- A pioneer in SAP production, Sumitomo Seika specializes in high-purity AQUALIC CA SAPs for hygiene and medical use. It emphasizes product consistency, high absorption, and skin-friendliness. R&D focuses on thinner, faster-absorbing materials for premium hygiene products.

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)- LG Chem produces SAPs primarily for hygiene applications under its LUPOY SAP brand. It focuses on premium performance, with strong fluid retention, gel strength, and product stability. The company continues expanding its SAP business alongside its chemical portfolio.

SDP Global Co., Ltd. (Japan)- SDP Global (formerly part of Sanyo Chemical) is a global SAP leader with facilities in Japan, the US, and China. It supplies SAPs for diapers, feminine hygiene, and medical applications.

Yixing Danson Technology (China)- A major Chinese SAP producer, Yixing Danson serves global hygiene markets with cost-effective SAPs. Its products are widely used in diapers and sanitary products.

Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)- Through its subsidiary San-Dia Polymers, Satellite is a vertically integrated SAP producer. It controls raw material (acrylic acid) supply, ensuring cost efficiency.

Chase Corp (USA)- While not a SAP producer, Chase Corp supplies protective films, adhesives, and coatings used in SAP product manufacturing and packaging.

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)- Produces acrylic acid and derivatives, a key SAP raw material. While not an SAP manufacturer itself, it supports the market by ensuring consistent, high-quality monomer supply for SAP producers in Asia and globally. Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea)- Produces stabilizers and functional chemicals that are used in SAP production processes. Its materials enhance polymer durability, improve processing, and contribute to the stability of hygiene product formulations.

Recent Developments



In July 2024, ZymoChem has introduced BAYSE, touted as the world's first scalable, 100% bio based and biodegradable SAP. It aims to replace conventional fossil derived superabsorbent used in disposable hygiene products, claiming competitive cost and renewable feedstock. This innovation could help reduce environmental footprint in diapers and similar products. In August 2025, Nippon Shokubai's Indonesian branch held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new SAP plant in Cilegon, Indonesia. The new facility is meant to expand production capacity to meet strong demand in Asia for disposable hygiene products. It leverages existing acrylic acid capacity, and is expected to begin operations by mid-2027.

Super Absorbent Polymer Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Super Absorbent Polymer Market

By Product Type



Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide Copolymers Others (e.g., Polyvinyl alcohol-based SAPs, biodegradable SAPs)



By Form



Powder

Liquid

Granules

Flakes Film



By Source (Feedstock)



Synthetic (Petroleum-based) Natural/Bio-based SAPs (e.g., starch, cellulose-based)

By Application



Personal Hygiene





Baby Diapers



Adult Incontinence Products

Feminine Hygiene Products

Agriculture & Horticulture





Soil Moisture Preservation

Water Retention Granules

Medical





Wound Care Dressings

Surgical Pads

Industrial





Oil & Chemical Spill Control

Cable Wrapping

Packaging



Food Preservation Pads Others (Pet Training Pads, Toys)

By End-use Industry



Healthcare

Personal Care

Agriculture

Waste Management

Packaging

Construction (e.g., Concrete Curing) Food Processing



By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales (OEMs, Large Contracts)

Distributors / Wholesalers

Retail / E-commerce Specialty Chemical Suppliers

By Regional



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa



