Dassault Systèmes: disclosure of trading in own shares

Dassault Systèmes: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
| Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|8-Sep-25
|FR0014003TT8
|5 822
|26,7952
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|10-Sep-25
|FR0014003TT8
|25 000
|27,6455
|XPAR
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address:
ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3D EXPERIENCE platform, 370 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit
