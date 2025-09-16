Momcozy Brings Expert Parenting Guidance To Life With Four Exclusive Workshops At Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May to August 2024, Momcozy successfully hosted four exclusive Expert Talk workshops at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom, bringing together certified lactation consultants, doulas, licensed therapists, and early childhood specialists. These sessions were designed to offer evidence-based, practical guidance on critical parenting topics, ranging from postpartum recovery and breastfeeding to infant development and weaning.









In an era where new and expectant parents are frequently faced with conflicting information and limited access to reliable, personalized support, the Expert Talk series addressed a clear and pressing need. By creating an intimate, professional, and welcoming environment, Momcozy provided families with credible knowledge, direct access to certified experts, and emotional support.

More than just educational sessions, these workshops proved to be genuinely impactful-equipping parents with not only the knowledge, but also the confidence and reassurance to navigate early parenthood with greater clarity and a stronger sense of community.

A Focused Format Designed to Empower

Each Expert Talk workshop was intentionally kept small, welcoming 20 to 25 parents per session to ensure a more personal and supportive experience. This intimate format allowed participants to engage meaningfully with both the experts and one another-fostering open dialogue, trust, and deeper learning that often gets lost in larger or virtual events.





Each two-hour session followed a well-structured format designed to provide both information and real-time support:



Expert-led presentations on core parenting topics

Interactive Q&A sessions, where participants could ask their most pressing questions

Hands-on product demonstrations, showing how tools like the Momcozy M9 breast pump and DinerPal High Chair support everyday parenting needs Personalized consultations, giving parents the rare opportunity to receive one-on-one guidance from certified professionals



For many moms, this was the first time they had direct access to qualified lactation consultants, doulas, and therapists without the pressure of a clinical setting or the high cost of private appointments. The result was not only increased knowledge, but also a tangible boost in confidence, capability, and emotional reassurance-key factors in helping new mothers feel more grounded and supported during a life-changing transition.





A Distinguished Lineup of Experts

One of the defining strengths of the Expert Talk series was the caliber of professionals leading each session. Momcozy assembled a highly respected group of certified experts, each bringing years of hands-on experience and deep specialization in their fields.



Briana Thomas, a Certified Doula and Lactation Educator, has supported countless women through the challenges of childbirth, breastfeeding, and postpartum recovery.

Stefanie Werdmuller, an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), is known for her work helping families overcome breastfeeding challenges with evidence-based, personalized support.

Heather Guerrero, a seasoned Early Childhood Professional with over 15 years of experience, brought a developmental lens to the conversation-helping parents understand infant cues, build strong bonds, and create nurturing environments during the most formative months. Gayane Aramyan, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, addressed the emotional and mental health aspects of parenting, offering strategies for managing stress, navigating identity shifts, and supporting healthy communication within families.

The powerhouse panels ensured that every session delivered not just insights, but multi-dimensional support across physical, emotional, and developmental needs-making the workshops a rare and valuable resource for modern families.

Empowering Moms, Beyond the Workshop

The Expert Talk series was more than a set of events-it reflected Momcozy's ongoing mission to empower mothers with knowledge, support, and thoughtfully designed products. By creating a space where parents could access expert guidance, connect with others, and explore real-life solutions to everyday challenges, Momcozy reaffirmed its role as a trusted partner in the parenting journey.

As the brand looks ahead, this commitment remains clear: to support, uplift, and walk alongside mothers-every step of the way.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy-Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million* mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

