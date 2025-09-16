Intouchcx Recognized On Forbes' Inaugural List Of Canada's Best Employers For Company Culture 2025

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IntouchCX , has been awarded on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers for Company Culture 2025. This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website .This inaugural edition of Canada's Best Employers for Company Culture recognizes 200 outstanding companies across all sectors that have demonstrated exceptional performance in fostering strong and positive workplace environments.Companies were selected based on an independent online survey of tens of thousands of professionals working in organizations with more than 500 employees in Canada. Respondents were asked to evaluate their own employers and others in their industry. The final ranking was determined using the following criteria:Personal and public recommendationsCompany performanceCulture KPIsBased on the results of the study, IntouchCX is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers for Company Culture 2025.Statista publishes hundreds of global industry rankings and company listings in partnership with high-profile media outlets. Its research and analysis services are based on the success of statista, the leading data andbusiness intelligence platform providing statistics, market insights, and consumer research."Recognition like this matters because it reflects what we believe at our core - that a strong employee value proposition starts with listening to our people," said Allana Schmidt, VP of People Strategy & Solutions at IntouchCX. "Our culture is shaped not by a single idea from the top, but by thousands of conversations, ideas, and lived experiences from across our teams. The culture we share is built on the contributions of every person here. Every day we challenge ourselves to do better, so our people feel supported and valued."IntouchCX is dedicated to nurturing a culture that prioritizes employee well-being, professional development, and a strong sense of community. This recognition reinforces the company's success in creating an environment where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered.About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global leader in digital customer experience management, back office processing, trust and safety, and AI services. Founded in Canada, IntouchCX employs more than 35,000 people across 14 countries and 26 campuses. We immerse ourselves in your world with curiosity, creativity, and innovation to deliver exceptional results. For over 20 years, we have scaled with soul to become a disruptive industry leader by building trusted long-term relationships with our brand partners and empowering our people to drive positive change. To learn more about us, visit intouchcx.

Stephanie Suarez

IntouchCX

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.