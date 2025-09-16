Rep Data Expands Research Desk Team With Addition Of Matt Duhe

The rapidly growing Research Desk solution adds account management expertise and strengthens client partnership capabilities

- Cullen Wheatley, VP of Research Desk at Rep Data

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rep Data , a leading provider of full-service market research and data quality solutions, has expanded their Research Desk team with Matt Duhe joining as director of account management. His appointment strengthens the team's client-focused capabilities and underscores the rapid growth of Research Desk, Rep Data's centralized DIY sampling platform that is redefining how companies procure, manage, and safeguard high-quality survey data.

Duhe brings nearly a decade of experience across market research and customer success. He began his career at Lucid, where he advanced into account management supporting management consulting firms, later transitioning into a customer success role. Most recently at Suzy, Duhe managed relationships with major CPG, food and beverage and healthcare brands. He brings a proven ability to build strong partnerships and deliver measurable value to Rep Data clients.

“Matt's background working with both consulting firms and leading global brands makes him an ideal fit for Research Desk at this stage of growth, as we look to add to the 400 accounts that have already adopted our solution in just the past eighteen months.,” said Cullen Wheatley, VP of Research Desk at Rep Data.“His expertise will help us continue to expand our platform and ensure our clients receive great service as they adopt and scale their use of Research Desk.”

Research Desk simplifies survey execution by centralizing sample sourcing, monitoring multiple data sources, preventing fraud, and streamlining project reconciliation-all within one platform. Its growing adoption underscores researchers' demand for more efficient, reliable ways to manage projects while maintaining the highest standards of data quality.

