Kleinschmidt Canada Welcomes Ambroise Percheron As Senior Project Manager For Canadian Operations

Ambroise Percheron, Senior Project Manager at Kleinschmidt

Seasoned project manager with over 18 years of experience

- Kevin Cooley, Regional Vice President at KleinschmidtPETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates is pleased to announce that Ambroise Percheron has joined the firm as a Senior Project Manager on the Operations Team, a hire that underscores the company's long-term investment in Canada and its focus on responsive service to clients nationwide.Ambroise will oversee multidisciplinary projects and deepen relationships with existing and prospective clients across Canada, supporting major projects and initiatives.“I am excited to join Kleinschmidt's team of industry-leading experts, and I look forward to contributing to the company's success by serving dam owners and clients across Canada,” said Ambroise.Ambroise brings over 18 years of experience in water resources engineering, with expertise in the hydraulic design of water control structures, dam safety, and fish passage. His work spans all phases of project delivery-from feasibility studies and conceptual design through detailed design and hydrotechnical support during construction. He has led the design, management, and implementation of both technical and nature-like fishways.“As we continue to invest in Canada, Ambroise's leadership in fish passage, dam safety and hydrotechnical engineer enhances our ability to deliver practical, locally informed solutions,” said Kevin Cooley, regional vice president at Kleinschmidt.“His track record on complex projects-and dedication to client service-align perfectly with our promise to be present, accountable and easy to work with for dam owners and utilities from coast to coast.”Ambroise holds a Master of Engineering in Water Resources and Environment from the Ecole Nationale de l'Eau et de l'Environnement de Strasbourg (France) and a Master of Science in Water Resources from the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (Québec, Canada). He is also an active member of the Canadian Dam Association, further reinforcing his strong ties to the industry.About Kleinschmidt Canada:Kleinschmidt Canada partners with utilities, public agencies and private owners to plan, design and improve water and energy infrastructure across the country. The team delivers hydropower and water resources engineering, dam safety, fisheries and fish passage, environmental science, licensing and permitting, and construction-phase support. Backed by Kleinschmidt's North American network, we pair local knowledge with multidisciplinary expertise from feasibility through operations.Tell them We are committed to client service, environmental stewardship and practical, cost-effective solutions that enhance safety, reliability and resilience. Learn more at kleinschmidtgroupcanada.

GinaRenee Autrey

Kleinschmidt Associates

+1 803-395-0483

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Kleinschmidt Corporate Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.