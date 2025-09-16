Bluepearl Franklin Relocating To Expanded Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New 24-hour, state-of-the-art specialty and emergency veterinary facility to open in Brentwood

Tampa, FL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluePearlTM, proudly part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices, announced the relocation and expansion of its Franklin, TN hospital to a brand-new, state-of-the-art medical center in Brentwood, TN.

The new Brentwood facility will open its doors on Saturday, September 20, marking a significant milestone for the practice.

Located at 1569 Mallory Ln., Bldg 200, Brentwood, TN-just a few miles from the current Franklin location-the new hospital is more than doubling in size from 12,000 to 29,000 square feet, enabling high-quality specialty and emergency veterinary care for even more local pets in need.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to our new location, where we'll be able to provide the same exceptional, high-quality emergency and specialty care pet owners have come to expect from BluePearl in an upgraded and larger facility,” said Karen Wiggins, practice manager at BluePearl Brentwood.“Our passionate and highly qualified veterinary team looks forward to continuing to serve the pets and people of Williamson County, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

In addition to providing around-the-clock veterinary emergency care-as well as advanced specialty services including oncology, neurology, and internal medicine-the new facility will introduce the BluePearl Blood Bank in early 2026, offering pets in the local community the opportunity to become donor heroes. Pet owners can learn more and find participating locations across the U.S. at bluepearlvet/blood-bank .

The nearly 145 BluePearl Associates currently employed at Franklin will move to the new hospital in Brentwood, with several additional open positions. Learn more and apply at .

"Our new, state-of-the-art hospital underscores BluePearl's dedication to advancing pet health, offering industry leading specialty and emergency veterinary care and lifesaving programs like the BluePearl Blood Bank,” said Da Chang, chief operating officer at BluePearl. "Providing exceptional veterinary medicine guides everything we do, and we look forward to serving the pets in our community with 24/7 care when they need it most.”

BluePearl provides specialty and emergency care through shared passion, knowledge and talents in service of its purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. To learn more about BluePearl, visit and follow the practice on Instagram , Facebook or LinkedIn .

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl Pet Hospital is one of the largest providers of specialty and emergency veterinary care in the United States with over 100 hospitals in 30 states. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices - which includes more than 70,000 Associates around the world who are united in delivering high-quality veterinary care when and where pets and their owners need it - BluePearl is dedicated to its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Alexander Snow BluePearl Management, LLC 6365914802 ...