Navaratri 2025: Chant These Mantras For Goddess Durga's Guaranteed Blessings

Dasara Navaratri is almost here, starting September 22nd. Devotees worship Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Chanting specific mantras can bring her blessings and fulfill wishes.

Beej Mantras for the nine forms of Durga: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Other powerful chants include 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu' and 'Sarva Mangala Mangalye.' Regularly chanting these mantras will bring the blessings of Goddess Durga.