Navaratri 2025: Chant These Mantras For Goddess Durga's Guaranteed Blessings

2025-09-16 10:12:08
Navaratri: According to the scriptures, chanting the Beej mantras of the nine forms of Goddess Durga daily during the nine days of Navaratri brings her blessings. You'll receive unexpected financial and health benefits.

 

Dasara Navaratri is almost here, starting September 22nd. Devotees worship Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Chanting specific mantras can bring her blessings and fulfill wishes.

According to the scriptures, chanting the Beej mantras of the nine forms of Goddess Durga daily during Navaratri brings her blessings and unexpected financial and health benefits.

Beej Mantras for the nine forms of Durga: Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Other powerful chants include 'Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu' and 'Sarva Mangala Mangalye.' Regularly chanting these mantras will bring the blessings of Goddess Durga.

