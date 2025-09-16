New Global Trade Deal Protects Fish Stocks And Coastal Jobs

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GENEVA, Switzerland – The Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies (FSA), adopted by members of the World Trade Organization (WTO), enters into force on 15 September, marking a major step to protecting living oceans resources while reinforcing the rules-based trading system.

Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) addressed WTO members at a special session:“The entry into force of the WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement reminds us of what becomes possible when multilateralism meets political will. These nations have chosen cooperation over isolation, sustainability over depletion, future over present.”

Safeguarding food security and livelihoods

The FSA bans some of the most harmful subsidies, including those supporting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, fishing on overexploited stocks and unregulated high seas fishing. It directly advances Sustainable Development Goal 14.6 and reduces public incentives for unsustainable practices.

With 37 percent of global fish stocks already below sustainable levels, the stakes are high. Fisheries provide food security and livelihoods for 600 million people worldwide, from fishers in Senegal pulling in empty nets, to processors in Bangladesh watching factories close, and Pacific Island families seeing centuries-old traditions disappear.

Impact on developing countries

Fisheries are especially vital for developing economies. In 2023, trade in primary fisheries and aquaculture products reached $114 billion, with $45 billion (40%) exported by developing countries. Yet between 2020 and 2022, 41 economies provided $10.7 billion in fisheries support, two-thirds of which risked fueling unsustainable practices.

To ensure the agreement benefits all, developing countries will need support to translate prohibitions into national laws, notify the WTO, reform subsidies and redirect resources to sustainable practices. Special and differential treatment provisions, combined with technical assistance from the WTO Fish Fund, will be crucial.

UNCTAD role and road ahead

UNCTAD has long pressed for eliminating harmful subsidies and redirecting public support toward stock management, ecosystem restoration and sustainable livelihoods. At the 5th UN Ocean Forum in June 2025, Member States called for urgent FSA ratification, bridging the $175 billion annual ocean finance gap through a“Blue Deal” and reforming fiscal incentives for sustainable ocean economies.

Luz Maria de la Mora, director of international trade and commodities at UN Trade and Development, said:

“UNCTAD stands ready to support implementation of this landmark agreement. This proves that trade policy can be part of the solution. We have and will continue providing support to those most exposed by fisheries declines.”

The FSA complements wider efforts such as the upcoming UN Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction . Finalizing negotiations on subsidies that drive overfishing and overcapacity will be essential to avoid backsliding and close regulatory gaps.

