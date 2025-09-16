Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-16 10:09:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:42 AM EST - Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. : Releases its updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus brownfield copper project, located 45 miles south of Phoenix, Arizona. The updated and expanded MRE is inclusive of a conversion drilling program that targeted the near surface material from the MainSpring property, part of the Parks/Salyer deposit, and step out and conversion drilling from the Cactus West and Cactus East deposits. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.54.

