Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Verde Agritech Ltd.

2025-09-16 10:09:16
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Verde AgriTech Ltd. : Announced that its subsidiary Verde Fertilizantes LTDA has been granted a Brazilian patent (No. BR 10 2021 015788 7 - PROCESSO DE PRODUÇÃO DE FERTILIZANTE MINERAL EMPREGANDO INOCULAÇÃO COM ADITIVO BIOLÓGICO E PRODUTO FERTILIZANTE OBTIDO) for its industrial process, which produces powdered, granulated, or microgranulated mineral fertilizers enriched with biological additives; in addition, the product produced from this process is also protected under this patent. Verde AgriTech Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.47.

