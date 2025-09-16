$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dina Wahba


2025-09-16 10:07:29
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • University of Freiburg
Dina Wahba is a Senior Researcher at Arnold Bergstraesser Institute. Dina holds a PhD in Political Science from Freie Universität Berlin. She wrote her doctoral thesis on "Counter revolutionary Egypt: From the Midan to the neighborhood" and published it in 2024 with Routledge. Dina held positions as Postdoctoral Researcher at the FU Berlin and the University of Salzburg. Her research is along the lines of Protest Movements and the Sociology of Emotions. Her research focuses on the Middle East and North Africa, with a special focus on Egypt. She recently published a book focusing on the politics of the urban poor in Egypt after the revolution.

Experience
  • 2025–present Senior researcher, Arnold Bergstraesser Institute
Education
  • 2020 Freie Universität Berlin, PhD in Political Science
Publications
  • 2024 Counterrevolutionary Egypt,

The Conversation

