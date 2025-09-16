Dina Wahba
-
University of Freiburg
Dina Wahba is a Senior Researcher at Arnold Bergstraesser Institute. Dina holds a PhD in Political Science from Freie Universität Berlin. She wrote her doctoral thesis on "Counter revolutionary Egypt: From the Midan to the neighborhood" and published it in 2024 with Routledge. Dina held positions as Postdoctoral Researcher at the FU Berlin and the University of Salzburg. Her research is along the lines of Protest Movements and the Sociology of Emotions. Her research focuses on the Middle East and North Africa, with a special focus on Egypt. She recently published a book focusing on the politics of the urban poor in Egypt after the revolution.Experience
-
2025–present
Senior researcher, Arnold Bergstraesser Institute
-
2020
Freie Universität Berlin, PhD in Political Science
-
2024
Counterrevolutionary Egypt,
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment