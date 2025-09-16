Invaders Attack Border Village In Chernihiv Region, Damage Reported
"This morning, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a private household in the village of Arkhypivka, Semenivka community. As a result, the house where a family of three lives was damaged," Seliverstov said.
He noted that no one was injured.Read also: Russian forces attack rescuers extinguishing post-strike fire in Chernihiv region
On September 14–15, the city of Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region suffered the most massive Russian attack since the start of the full-scale invasion. The community was targeted by dozens of drones.
Photo credit: Oleksandr Seliverstov / Facebook
