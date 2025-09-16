Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invaders Attack Border Village In Chernihiv Region, Damage Reported


2025-09-16 10:06:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a private household in the village of Arkhypivka, Semenivka community. As a result, the house where a family of three lives was damaged," Seliverstov said.

He noted that no one was injured.

Read also: Russian forces attack rescuers extinguishing post-strike fire in Chernihiv region

On September 14–15, the city of Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region suffered the most massive Russian attack since the start of the full-scale invasion. The community was targeted by dozens of drones.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Seliverstov / Facebook

