Invaders Attack Border Village In Chernihiv Region, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a private household in the village of Arkhypivka, Semenivka community. As a result, the house where a family of three lives was damaged," Seliverstov said.

He noted that no one was injured.

On September 14–15, the city of Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region suffered the most massive Russian attack since the start of the full-scale invasion. The community was targeted by dozens of drones.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Seliverstov / Facebook