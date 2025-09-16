Azerbaijan Sets Stage For Design Of Shusha Victory Museum
The project envisages the preparation of construction design and cost estimate documents, as well as the development of the museum's content.
The Azerbarpa Scientific Research and Design Institute LLC has already completed the necessary preparatory work.
The institute has contracted the ArtCloud Network International s.c.r.l. company to carry out the project and signed an agreement accordingly.
Under the contract, the company has been paid over one million manat ($590,000).
