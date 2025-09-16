Qatar Amir, US Secretary Of State Discuss Latest Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regional and international developments in mutual topics of interest, primarily the repercussions of the Israeli occupation's attack on Doha.
This came during the reception of the Amir of Qatar with the US Secretary of State in Doha, said the Qatari Royal Court in a statement.
During the meeting, the strategic relations between both countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance them, especially in the defense sectors.
The statement added that the meeting also addressed the joint diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and detainees, and the de-escalation of tension in the region. (end)
sss
This came during the reception of the Amir of Qatar with the US Secretary of State in Doha, said the Qatari Royal Court in a statement.
During the meeting, the strategic relations between both countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance them, especially in the defense sectors.
The statement added that the meeting also addressed the joint diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and detainees, and the de-escalation of tension in the region. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment