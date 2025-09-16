Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Amir, US Secretary Of State Discuss Latest Regional Developments

2025-09-16 10:04:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regional and international developments in mutual topics of interest, primarily the repercussions of the Israeli occupation's attack on Doha.
This came during the reception of the Amir of Qatar with the US Secretary of State in Doha, said the Qatari Royal Court in a statement.
During the meeting, the strategic relations between both countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance them, especially in the defense sectors.
The statement added that the meeting also addressed the joint diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and detainees, and the de-escalation of tension in the region. (end)
