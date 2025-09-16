Austria Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Register An AAGR Of 2.6% During 2026-2029, Supported By PPI To Develop The Transport And Renewable Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austria's construction industry is poised for growth driven by falling interest rates, rising housing demands, and government investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure. However, challenges such as a weak labor market and increasing costs remain. Key opportunities lie in renewable energy projects like "Project Tomorrow".

Following three years of continuous contraction, the Austrian construction industry is showing signs of recovery and is expected to grow in real terms by 0.8% in 2025, supported by falling interest rates, which is stimulating an increase in new orders for housing construction, coupled with government investment in transport infrastructure and energy projects.

According to the latest data released by Statistics Austria, the country's construction new orders index grew by 5% year on year (YoY) in the first four months of 2025, driven by strong growth of 14.1% in the civil engineering sector. According to the Central Bank of Austria, Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB), new loans for housing purposes grew by 60.6% YoY in the first five months of 2025, supported by falling interest rates which have led to increase in demand for housing loans.

However, a rising budget deficit, a weak construction labor market and increasing labor costs are likely to weigh on the growth of the construction industry over the short to medium terms. According to Eurostat, the average employment in the construction industry declined by 3% in 2024 and the labor cost index increased by 9.1% during the same period.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Austrian construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 2.6% between 2026 and 2029, supported by public and private investments to develop the transport and renewable energy infrastructure, coupled with the government's aim to produce 100% of the country's electricity through renewable energy sources by 2030.

In line with this, in March 2025, the local renewable energy company Burgenland Energie launched the "Project Tomorrow", which is a flagship initiative to develop a 2,000MW portfolio of wind and solar projects across Burgenland by 2030; this is equivalent to around 20% of Austria's current renewable capacity.

