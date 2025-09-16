AWS Powers Pro Bono Career Readiness Support For Nonprofits And Title I Schools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Access Institute (AAI) announced today it was selected as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Equity Initiative awardee, receiving AWS promotional credits to help expand its Catapult Initiative, a career-readiness program powered by an innovative technology platform that helps teens and young adults facing adversity -including foster youth, teens navigating the juvenile justice system, and others too often left behind-prepare for meaningful careers to pursue the American Dream.

Launched in 2024, the AWS Education Equity Initiative commits up to $100 million in technology to organizations developing digital learning solutions for underserved learners globally. The initiative provides AWS promotional credits to help organizations scale their impact and improve access to education.

"AWS support accelerates our mission to provide teens and young adults navigating adversity with a clear pathway through life-changing virtual mentorship," said Dr. Pamela M. Donnelly, Founder of American Access Institute. "Catapult has sparked remarkable interest in Title I high schools as well as among governmental and nonprofit partners because it delivers two key benefits: it empowers mentors with professional development and real-time student data, while simultaneously guiding students from uncertainty about their future to confidence in pursuing viable, meaningful careers."

AAI is now accepting new partner applications for pro bono access and will use the AWS support to expand Catapult's reach to thousands of foster teens and other vulnerable populations across the US. The platform connects students with interactive career exploration, leveraging data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to enable real-time decision-making with precise income and cost-of-living metrics. Its skills training and mentorship lead students to recommendations from among four practical pathways: Trade Schools, Military, Technology Upskilling, and Entrepreneurship.

Utilizing AWS cloud infrastructure, AAI will improve Catapult's scalability, incorporate AI-powered career matching, and facilitate real-time progress tracking for mentors and educators. AWS services such as Amazon SageMaker for machine learning, Amazon RDS for secure data storage, and Amazon CloudFront for global content delivery will enable AAI to provide a personalized, dependable, and FERPA-compliant learning experience to students everywhere.

"Rapid advancements in cloud and AI technology are creating powerful new ways to improve access to high-quality education, unlocking new opportunities for learners worldwide," said Aanya Niaz, Global AWS Lead for Education Equity. "Through the Education Equity Initiative, we're proud to support American Access Institute as they create innovative solutions that reach students who need them most. Every learner deserves the chance to thrive in today's digital world, regardless of where they live or what resources they have."

For more information about the AWS Education Equity Initiative, visit amazon/about-aws/our-impact/education-equity-initiative/ .

For more information about American Access Institute, visit .



About American Access Institute

American Access Institute (AAI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit launching a national initiative that harnesses AI and digital innovation to help teens and young adults facing adversity prepare for careers and achieve the American Dream. AAI combines technology, virtual mentorship, and targeted career pathway recommendations to move students from confusion to confidence, lowering risks such as sex and human trafficking, incarceration, homelessness, and addiction, and guiding them toward sustainable careers. Connect to Dr. Donnelly directly on LinkedIn @pamelamdonnelly.

