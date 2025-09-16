Finland Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Register An AAGR Of 3.5% During 2026-2029, Supported By The Government's Focus On Transport Infrastructure, Energy And Utilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Finland's construction sector include investments in renewable energy, transport, and green industrial projects, bolstered by government spending and tax incentives. Expected growth is 3.5% annually from 2026-2029, marked by major infrastructure developments and supportive fiscal measures.

Construction industry in Finland to expand in real terms by 2.6% in 2025, supported by investments in renewable energy, transportation, industrial and housing projects, following an annual decline of 8.4% in 2024.

In May 2025, the Finnish government submitted its second supplementary budget proposal for 2025 to the parliament, which focuses on transport investments, civil defense upgrades, emergency warning systems, and strengthening the Finnish Border Guard's maritime capabilities. The second supplementary budget will raise government spending by EUR757 million ($824.8 million) and reduce revenues by EUR187 million ($203.8 million), resulting an increase in a net borrowing by EUR944 million ($1 billion). This brings the projected net borrowing for 2025 to EUR13.2 billion ($14.4 billion). This second supplementary budget is followed by a first supplementary budget, which was announced in February 2025.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.5% between 2026-2029, supported by the government's focus on the development of transport infrastructure, as well as energy and utilities construction projects. In March 2025, the Finnish Parliament approved a new tax credit to support large green industrial construction projects.

To qualify, a company must invest at least EUR50 million ($54.5 million), and the project must support the green transition. The tax credit is 20% of the eligible costs and can be used to reduce corporate taxes over time, starting from the year the construction is finished and continuing between 2028 and 2047, with a yearly cap of 10%.

