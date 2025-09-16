Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra By Chris Hong And Tom Zhang Wins Platinum In A' Equipment Awards

Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra

Innovative Resin 3D Printer Recognized for Excellence in Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of equipment design, has announced Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra by Chris Hong and Tom Zhang as the Platinum winner in the Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra within the equipment industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking and innovative design that sets new standards for resin 3D printers.The Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra's win in the A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Award is not only a testament to its exceptional design but also a reflection of its relevance to the needs and trends within the equipment industry. This innovative resin 3D printer aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users, such as enhanced speed, precision, and ease of use. Its recognition by the A' Design Award underscores its potential to drive advancements and inspire future innovations in the field.What sets the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra apart is its combination of cutting-edge features and user-centric design. The printer boasts a tilt-release technology that accelerates print speeds by 48% compared to rivals, while its section-based exposure optimizes resin curing for superior print quality and minimal waste. The inclusion of auto-leveling, one-click self-checks, an integrated AI camera, time-lapse photography, and power-loss recovery streamlines the printing process, making advanced capabilities accessible to both beginners and experts alike.The recognition bestowed upon the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra by the A' Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation within the Elegoo brand. This achievement not only validates the company's commitment to excellence but also motivates its team to continue pushing the boundaries of resin 3D printing technology. By setting new benchmarks in speed, precision, and user-friendliness, the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra paves the way for further advancements that will shape the future of the industry.Team MembersThe Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra was designed by a talented team led by CEO Chris Hong and CTO Tom Zhang. Yuxi Peng, Jinxin Gao, and Qiufeng Zhang also played crucial roles in the development of this innovative resin 3D printer, contributing their expertise to various aspects of the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chris Hong and Tom ZhangChris Hong and Tom Zhang are the visionary leaders behind Elegoo, a leading brand in the global smart manufacturing industry. With their expertise in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products, they have positioned Elegoo at the forefront of innovation. Chris Hong and Tom Zhang are dedicated to providing unique and smart creation spaces that enhance personalized experiences for diverse consumers.About Shenzhen Elegoo Technology Co.,Ltd.Founded in 2015, Shenzhen Elegoo Technology Co., Ltd. is a rapidly growing company in the global smart manufacturing industry. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products, Elegoo has established a strong presence in over 90 countries and regions. The company's commitment to innovation and quality has led to impressive sales revenue and a dedicated workforce operating in a state-of-the-art office and manufacturing facility.About ElegooElegoo, founded in 2015, is a prominent brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in the development, production, and distribution of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Based in Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, Elegoo has achieved remarkable success, with millions of products sold worldwide. The company's focus on programming and 3D printing technology enables it to provide unique and smart creation spaces that enhance personalized experiences for a diverse range of consumers.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that honors designs demonstrating exceptional innovation, practicality, and aesthetic appeal in the field of Prosumer Products and Workshop Equipment Design. Recipients of this award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria such as technological advancement, ergonomic efficiency, sustainability, and user experience enhancement. The Platinum A' Design Award celebrates designs that push the boundaries of creativity, contribute to the advancement of the equipment industry, and ultimately benefit society as a whole.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across various industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

