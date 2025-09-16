Dr. Robert Negrin Discusses The Far-Reaching Impact Of Medical Research Cuts With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) President-Elect of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Discusses How Proposed Budget Cuts to the National Institutes of Health Would Impact Patient Care for Millions of Americans

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life-saving treatments for diseases like leukemia, sickle cell disease, and blood clots don't just happen overnight – they are the result of years of research made possible by funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world. Right now, there's pressure for Congress to cut nearly 40% of NIH's budget. While Congress has rejected proposals for deep NIH cuts, key decisions and negotiations remain that could halt clinical trials and delay future cures for patients.

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) represents more than 18,000 clinicians and scientists dedicated to conquering blood disorders, and is advocating on behalf of patients who rely on NIH funding to protect and advance their care. Recently, Dr. Robert Negrin, the president-elect of ASH, participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the impact of these proposed budget cuts and what people can do to support medical research.

In 2024 alone, NIH-funded research supported nearly 408,000 jobs and contributed more than $94.58 billion to the U.S. economy, in addition to advancing clinical trials and lifesaving treatments.

A reduction of nearly 40% in NIH funding could mean fewer clinical trials, delayed progress in treating serious diseases, and limited access to new therapies for patients and families. The cuts would also reduce research opportunities for the next generation of scientists and weaken an economic engine that supports hundreds of thousands of workers in fields ranging from laboratory science to manufacturing and health care.

For millions of Americans living with health conditions, NIH-funded research represents more than data in a lab – it provides hope for better treatments and cures. Without sustained support, that progress could slow dramatically, leaving patients and their families with fewer options.

For more information on these proposed budget cuts and how to get involved, visit hematology/ResearchSavesLives .

About Dr. Robert Negrin

Robert Negrin, MD, is president-elect of the American Society of Hematology. As president-elect, he represents the more than 18,000 hematologists dedicated to conquering blood disorders worldwide. He is a renowned physician-scientist and has made significant research contributions to improve the lives of patients. He is deeply committed to training and supporting the next generation of physicians and scientists.

