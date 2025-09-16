China, Poland Commit to Stronger Partnership
(MENAFN) China and Poland committed to deepening their diplomatic and economic partnership on Monday, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held high-level discussions in Warsaw with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.
During his meeting with President Nawrocki, Wang emphasized China’s recognition of Poland’s significant role both in Europe and globally. He affirmed Beijing’s intent to further reinforce strategic trust and expand collaboration between the two nations.
Wang also voiced expectations for Poland to take an active stance in fostering “an objective and rational understanding” of China within the European Union, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Nawrocki, in turn, expressed Poland’s willingness to deepen its cooperation with China, strengthen bilateral development, and work together to uphold global peace and security.
Wang also sat down with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, during which he led the fourth plenary session of the China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee.
In his talks with Sikorski, Wang criticized what he described as the “abuse of tariffs,” arguing that such practices violate global trade norms and damage the legitimate interests of all nations. He called on both China and Europe to “jointly resist and oppose” these measures.
“In the face of unilateral bullying, compromise is a dead end, and aiding and abetting bullies will ultimately harm one's own interests,” Wang stated.
“China, Poland, and Europe must uphold the original aspirations of establishing diplomatic ties, maintain our partnership, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests as well as international fairness and justice,” he continued.
China and Poland first established diplomatic ties in 1949 and elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2011. Current annual trade between the two countries stands at approximately $23 billion.
During his meeting with President Nawrocki, Wang emphasized China’s recognition of Poland’s significant role both in Europe and globally. He affirmed Beijing’s intent to further reinforce strategic trust and expand collaboration between the two nations.
Wang also voiced expectations for Poland to take an active stance in fostering “an objective and rational understanding” of China within the European Union, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Nawrocki, in turn, expressed Poland’s willingness to deepen its cooperation with China, strengthen bilateral development, and work together to uphold global peace and security.
Wang also sat down with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, during which he led the fourth plenary session of the China-Poland Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee.
In his talks with Sikorski, Wang criticized what he described as the “abuse of tariffs,” arguing that such practices violate global trade norms and damage the legitimate interests of all nations. He called on both China and Europe to “jointly resist and oppose” these measures.
“In the face of unilateral bullying, compromise is a dead end, and aiding and abetting bullies will ultimately harm one's own interests,” Wang stated.
“China, Poland, and Europe must uphold the original aspirations of establishing diplomatic ties, maintain our partnership, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests as well as international fairness and justice,” he continued.
China and Poland first established diplomatic ties in 1949 and elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2011. Current annual trade between the two countries stands at approximately $23 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment