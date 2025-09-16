From Bedtime To Bookshelf: The Mighty Captain Daniel Finds New Life
FRONT ROYAL, VA - September 16, 2025 - Over 30 years ago, Bob Arnold created a bedtime story for his young son, Daniel. It was written for one listener, one night at a time. Now, rediscovered in an old dresser drawer, that same story has been published as The Mighty Captain Daniel , a children's book for a new generation.
The book follows Captain Daniel, a young navigator who braves a fierce ocean storm to rescue his friend, a gentle sea turtle. Through vibrant illustrations and clear, simple prose, the story explores courage, loyalty, and the quiet strength found in friendship.
“I thought it was lost forever,” Arnold said.“It was just a memory of those evenings when it was him, me, and the story. Finding it again and seeing it become a real book reminded me that the smallest moments with our kids often turn out to be the ones that last.”
Daniel, now grown and a father himself, can share the book with his own children. What began as a private family tradition has evolved into a story that can be passed from household to household, just as it once was passed from father to son.
The Mighty Captain Daniel is intended for readers aged 4–8 and is now available on Amazon and at select local bookstores.
About the Author
Robert“Bob” Arnold is a first-time author and lifelong storyteller. He originally wrote The Mighty Captain Daniel for his eldest son in the early 1990s and rediscovered it decades later. Arnold lives in Front Royal, VA, and credits his family as his greatest source of inspiration.
Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the release and availability of The Mighty Captain Daniel. Actual availability, distribution, or reception may differ from those expressed or implied. All product names, availability details, and prices are accurate at the time of release.
