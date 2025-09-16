Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 20
"The number of those injured from the overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 20. People continue to turn to doctors for help," the statement reads.
Fedorov clarified that four children are now among the injured. Earlier, it was reported that two girls, aged 4 and 17, were wounded and hospitalized. The 17-year-old's father was killed in the attack.Read also: Russian overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia damages 10 apartment blocks, 12 private homes
As reported, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia overnight with a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system, damaging apartment buildings, private homes, car service stations, workshops, and industrial facilities. Initially, 18 people were reported injured, including two children, and one person died from their injuries.
