Turkiye To Host First Forum Of Azerbaijani Culture Ambassadors
The First Forum of Azerbaijani Culture Ambassadors will take place on November 3-5, Azernews reports.
Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the forum be held in Antalya,Turkiye, with the focus on promoting Azerbaijani culture internationally based on the activities of the network of cultural ambassadors, as well as enhancing cooperation between Azerbaijani cultural centers and Azerbaijani Houses operating in different countries and cultural figures.
The program will include panel sessions and discussions, an exhibition featuring national cultural heritage, and a concert program.
Forum participants will also attend the Cultural Route Festival, organized by the Turkiye Ministry of Culture and Tourism from November 1 to 9 in Antalya.
Azerbaijan will be represented as an honorary guest at the festival.
Azerbaijani cultural figures living abroad can register via the following link until October 1.
It is planned to hold the Azerbaijani Culture Ambassadors Forum annually in different regions of the world.
