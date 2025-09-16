Jennifer Donnelly

Doctoral Researcher, Meditation-based Interventions in Clinical Settings, Centre of Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

My PhD research focuses on how meditation based interventions can be applied in clinical settings -- aiming to improve quality of life through stress management and positive health interventions.

Background:

I have a foundation in Applied Psychology, Occupational Therapy, and Music Education, and I like to bring a multidisciplinary approach to my work. I am particularly interested in the intersections of positive psychology, the impact of music on health and wellbeing, stress mitigation strategies, and the science of flourishing across all age groups.

Interests:

Beyond my academic pursuits, I am fascinated by the effects of meditation and creativity on wellbeing. I am passionate about music, songwriting, dancing and art.

Education:

BSc in Applied Psychology (Upper Second-Class Honours)

MSc in Occupational Therapy (Merit)

PhD Scholar at the Centre of Positive Psychology and Health

–present PhD Scholar, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

2022 Glasgow Caledonian University, MSc Occupational Therapy

