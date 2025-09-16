Jennifer Donnelly
-
Doctoral Researcher, Meditation-based Interventions in Clinical Settings, Centre of Positive Health Sciences,
RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
My PhD research focuses on how meditation based interventions can be applied in clinical settings -- aiming to improve quality of life through stress management and positive health interventions.
Background:
I have a foundation in Applied Psychology, Occupational Therapy, and Music Education, and I like to bring a multidisciplinary approach to my work. I am particularly interested in the intersections of positive psychology, the impact of music on health and wellbeing, stress mitigation strategies, and the science of flourishing across all age groups.
Interests:
Beyond my academic pursuits, I am fascinated by the effects of meditation and creativity on wellbeing. I am passionate about music, songwriting, dancing and art.
Education:
BSc in Applied Psychology (Upper Second-Class Honours)
MSc in Occupational Therapy (Merit)
PhD Scholar at the Centre of Positive Psychology and Health
-
–present
PhD Scholar, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
-
2022
Glasgow Caledonian University, MSc Occupational Therapy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment