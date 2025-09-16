$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jennifer Donnelly

Jennifer Donnelly


2025-09-16 09:05:41
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Doctoral Researcher, Meditation-based Interventions in Clinical Settings, Centre of Positive Health Sciences, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Profile Articles Activity

My PhD research focuses on how meditation based interventions can be applied in clinical settings -- aiming to improve quality of life through stress management and positive health interventions.

Background:
I have a foundation in Applied Psychology, Occupational Therapy, and Music Education, and I like to bring a multidisciplinary approach to my work. I am particularly interested in the intersections of positive psychology, the impact of music on health and wellbeing, stress mitigation strategies, and the science of flourishing across all age groups.

Interests:
Beyond my academic pursuits, I am fascinated by the effects of meditation and creativity on wellbeing. I am passionate about music, songwriting, dancing and art.

Education:

BSc in Applied Psychology (Upper Second-Class Honours)
MSc in Occupational Therapy (Merit)
PhD Scholar at the Centre of Positive Psychology and Health

Experience
  • –present PhD Scholar, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Education
  • 2022 Glasgow Caledonian University, MSc Occupational Therapy

The Conversation

MENAFN16092025000199003603ID1110068723

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search