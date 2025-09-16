$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jerrid Kruse

  • Professor of Science Education, Drake University
My research primarily focuses on how to improve broad scientific literacy and help teachers improve their instruction with students. I taught middle and high school science before and after completing my doctoral studies, providing a very practical lens for my work in education. I have had more than 70 articles published or accepted for publication in peer-reviewed journals and delivered more than 200 presentations at academic conferences. I received grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, the State of Iowa, and various private foundations. Most recently, my research and teaching has focused on integrating high level constructs within education. For example, helping students develop more sophisticated learning beliefs or develop philosophical views of technology within everyday classroom instruction.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Science Education, Drake University
Education
  • 2010 Iowa State University, PhD
Honours

Baker Endowed Professor of Education; Outstanding Science Teacher Educator of the Year (2019); Levitt Teacher of the Year (2019)


The Conversation

