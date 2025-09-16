$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alexandra Killewald

2025-09-16 09:05:34
  • Professor of Sociology, University of Michigan
Alexandra (Sasha) Killewald is Professor of Sociology, Director of the Stone Center for Inequality Dynamics, and the Robert F. Schoeni Research Professor at the Institute for Social Research. She uses quantitative methods to study inequality in the contemporary United States. In one line of research, Killewald investigates the gendered intersection of work and family, exploring how parenthood, paid labor, and unpaid labor are differently associated for men and women. In a second line of research, she analyzes how wealth inequality persists across generations and the role of intergenerational processes in maintaining racial disparities in wealth.

Experience
  • 2023–2025 Professor, University of Michigan
  • 2016–2023 Professor, Harvard University

