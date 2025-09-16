Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SEC Announces Four New Members Of Investor Advisory Committee


(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced four new members to fill vacancies on its Investor Advisory Committee. The new members, who will serve four-year terms, join 16 current committee members. The committee, established pursuant to Section 39 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and initiatives to protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets.

"We are excited that the new members will bring their valued perspectives and experiences to the Investor Advisory Committee. I thank each of them for their willingness to serve," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "We look forward to the Committee's significant contributions to the public dialogue on the important issues facing investors."

The newest members of the Investor Advisory Committee are:

  • C. Rodney Comegys, Global Head of Equity Investment Group at Vanguard
  • James R. Copland, Senior Fellow and Director, Legal Policy at Manhattan Institute
  • John A. Gulliver, Executive Director, Committee on Capital Markets Regulations and Program on International Financial Systems
  • Sergio G. Rodriguera Jr., Co-Founder, Straylight Systems, Inc.

The Commission appreciates all the candidates who expressed an interest in serving as a member in response to the invitation of interest announced earlier this year and expects that a similar announcement seeking another slate of candidates to serve as members will be issued in 2026.

