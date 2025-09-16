SEC Announces Four New Members Of Investor Advisory Committee
"We are excited that the new members will bring their valued perspectives and experiences to the Investor Advisory Committee. I thank each of them for their willingness to serve," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "We look forward to the Committee's significant contributions to the public dialogue on the important issues facing investors."
The newest members of the Investor Advisory Committee are:
- C. Rodney Comegys, Global Head of Equity Investment Group at Vanguard James R. Copland, Senior Fellow and Director, Legal Policy at Manhattan Institute John A. Gulliver, Executive Director, Committee on Capital Markets Regulations and Program on International Financial Systems Sergio G. Rodriguera Jr., Co-Founder, Straylight Systems, Inc.
The Commission appreciates all the candidates who expressed an interest in serving as a member in response to the invitation of interest announced earlier this year and expects that a similar announcement seeking another slate of candidates to serve as members will be issued in 2026.
SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment