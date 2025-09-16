Nine Global Sumud Flotilla Leaves Tunisia To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Nine vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla departed Tunisian ports, Tuesday, joining the international fleet sailing toward Gaza in an effort to break the Israeli occupation blockade imposed on the Palestinian coastal enclave.
The organizing authority said in a statement that the vessels began departing gradually since Saturday from Sidi Bou Said and Gammarth near Tunis, and from Bizerte, northernmost Tunisia, after completing procedures.
The Tunisian vessels, carrying activists representing more than 40 nationalities, are scheduled to meet additional ships departing from Italy and Greece in the Mediterranean Sea, forming the largest coordinated maritime action supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. (end)
