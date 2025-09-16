Bank Of Oak Ridge Appoints Darryl Jones To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Oak Ridge, NC, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; the“Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the“Bank”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Darryl Jones to its Board of Directors. Mr. Jones brings more than 35 years of executive experience, with expertise in information technology, enterprise systems, data governance, risk management, and digital transformation.

Mr. Jones currently serves as Director of Systems and Operations at Winston-Salem State University, where he oversees strategies to enhance operational efficiency, safeguard institutional systems, and improve service delivery. Previously, he served as Chief Information Officer for the City of Greensboro, where he directed the city's technology infrastructure. He also served on the Board of Directors of the City of Greensboro Credit Union, where he provided strategic insights in governance, technology, and client-focused service.

“Darryl's leadership and technology expertise are an exceptional addition to our Board,” said Tom Wayne, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors at Bank of Oak Ridge.“His experience reflects the type of thoughtful, forward-looking guidance that strengthens our ability to serve small businesses, families, and non-profits in our community.”

The addition of Mr. Jones to the Board reflects Bank of Oak Ridge's ongoing commitment to strong governance and its guiding promise that You Matter Here. The bank continues to invest in leadership and decision-making that advance the Company and support the long-term success of the communities and clients the bank serves.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

As the Triad's employee-owned community bank, Bank of Oak Ridge delivers Spectacularly Local banking with a personal touch. Rooted in our community, we live by our promise: You Matter Here. Our decision-makers are local, we know you by name, and we provide personalized, 5-star service tailored to your unique needs. Alongside this commitment, we offer modern tools and technology that make banking easy, safe, and convenient. Whether you're seeking a new banking partner or expanding your financial relationships, switching to Bank of Oak Ridge is simple and seamless. Connect with us at 336.644.9944, online at BankofOakRidge, or by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Oak Ridge, or Summerfield.

