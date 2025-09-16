Jamjoom Pharma Strikes Strategic Deal With Bio-Thera For Securing Cosentyx® Biosimilar In MENA

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company (Jamjoom Pharma), one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa, announced the signing of a strategic commercialization agreement with Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. (688177:SH), a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in innovative therapies and biosimilars.

Under the agreement, Jamjoom Pharma will obtain the exclusive rights to commercialize BAT2306 – a proposed biosimilar to Novartis' Cosentyx® (secukinumab) – across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Jamjoom Pharma will manage regulatory submissions, market access, and commercialization in MENA, while Bio-Thera will oversee product development and global manufacturing from its state-of-the-art facilities in Guangzhou, China.

“This collaboration is a strategic milestone for Jamjoom Pharma and a testament to our mission of broadening access to advanced biologics in the MENA region,” said Tarek Hosni, Chief Executive Officer of Jamjoom Pharma.“By joining forces with Bio-Thera, we are combining world-class biosimilar development with Jamjoom's deep regional expertise, strong commercial capabilities, and commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable therapies. This agreement strengthens our leadership in the biopharmaceutical sector and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in improving patient outcomes.”

“Bio-Thera is committed to bringing affordable medicines to patients in need around the world,“ said Bert Thomas, Senior Vice President of Business Development.“Partnering with JamJoom Pharma to bring BAT2306 to patients in the MENA region is a demonstration of that commitment. We are proud to partner with Jamjoom Pharma and look forward to a successful collaboration.

Tags#Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals #MENA #Middle East