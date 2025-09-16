ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Returns To Top Spot Richa, Harleen And Pratika Make Jumps

India opener Smriti Mandhana has reclaimed the top position in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings after scoring a fine half-century against Australia in the opening match of their three-ODI series played in New Chandigarh on Sunday, as per a release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The stylish left-handed opener, who struck 58 off 63 balls with six fours and two sixes, has leapfrogged England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt to recapture the position she first reached in January 2019 and most recently held in July this year. This is her fourth stint at the top.

Smriti Mandhana is back to the spot in ICC Women's ODI batting rankings! Congratulations to the #TeamIndia vice-captain @mandhana_smriti twitter/DlnSUblZYx

- BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 16, 2025

Australia won by eight wickets and the emphatic victory reflected in their players' rankings. Left-hander Beth Mooney's 74-ball knock of 77 not out has lifted her three places to fifth position. Annabel Sutherland is up four places to joint-25th after her unbeaten 54 and shares the position with opener Phoebe Litchfield, who has gained 13 places after her Player of the Match effort of 88 off 80.

Richa, Harleen, and Pratika make jumps in rankings

The Indian batters to gain in the latest weekly update, apart from Mandhana, are Richa Ghosh, who has moved from 39th to 36th after her knock of 25, opener Pratika Rawal, who has gained four positions to reach 42nd after scoring 64 off 96, and Harleen Deol, who is up five places to 43rd after getting 54 off 57.

The bowling rankings see Australia's Kim Garth and Alana King reach career-best positions of fourth and fifth, respectively, while Sutherland has gained two positions to reach 21st after all of them took a wicket each. India's Sneha Rana has moved up five slots to 16th position.

Mandhana is 7th leading run-getter in Women's ODIs

Also, Mandhana overtook New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite to become the seventh-highest run-getter in ODIs. Mandhana achieved this milestone during her side's first ODI against Australia at New Chandigarh.

Now in 106 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 4,646 runs at an average of 46.46, with 11 centuries and 32 fifties in 106 innings and a best score of 136, overcoming Satterthwaite (4,639 runs in 145 innings with seven centuries).

At the top of the ODI run-scoring is Indian legend Mithali Raj, with 7,805 runs in 232 matches and 211 innings at an average of 50.68, with seven centuries and 64 fifties and a best score of 125*.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)