Airjoule Technologies Delivers Groundbreaking“Waste Heat To Water” System To Hubbard, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AirJouleTM system will generate pure distilled water from air using low-grade waste heat

RONAN, Mont., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the“Company”), the leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced that the Company has delivered a full-scale AirJouleTM system to Hubbard, Texas. The AirJouleTM system will use the low-grade waste heat from a municipal geothermal well to produce pure distilled water from ambient air, helping modernize water infrastructure in Texas.







Caption: The AirJoule A250TM system is mounted in a 24-ft mobile trailer to ensure seamless delivery and continuous operation on site in Hubbard, Texas. Pictured in front of the trailer (left to right) are Paul Bogers and Keith Longtin (GE Vernova), along with Dr. Bryan Barton (AIRJ Chief Commercialization Officer), Matt Jore (AIRJ Chief Executive Officer), Dr. David Moore (GE Vernova), and Pat Eilers (AIRJ Executive Chairman).

“The deployment of this AirJouleTM system marks an exciting milestone in our journey to solve critical water challenges in North America and around the world,” said Dr. Bryan Barton, Chief Commercialization Officer of AirJoule Technologies.“We plan to deploy many more AirJouleTM systems to provide a scalable and energy-efficient solution for the increasing strain on water resources. We look forward to sharing AirJouleTM's transformational performance with communities just like Hubbard around the world.”

The AirJouleTM platform leverages advanced sorbent materials and a proprietary dual vacuum chamber design to capture water directly from ambient air, powered by low-grade waste heat that would otherwise go unused. The system in Hubbard, Texas will demonstrate AirJouleTM's ability to provide a reliable, decentralized source of clean water.

Additionally, AirJoule Technologies intends to pursue certification from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that the potable water produced by AirJouleTM is fully compliant with all minimum drinking water standards. Achieving this key regulatory milestone will enable the Company to support high-volume municipal and industrial customers with onsite water production.

Pending successful testing and potability certification, the Company expects to initiate additional deployments to support water requirements for high value applications. This represents an important step in the Company's strategy to commercialize its AirJouleTM platform across a wide range of industrial applications in water-scarce regions around the world.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global, the Company is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit .

