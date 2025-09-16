Dermata Therapeutics To Present At The Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum September 18Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dermata invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences

San Diego, CA, September 16, 2025 -- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRMA; DRMAW) (“Dermata” or the“Company”), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced that Gerry Proehl, Founder and CEO of Dermata, will present live at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by on September 18th, 2025.

DATE : September 18th

TIME: 11:30 AM EST

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 16-26th. Sign up here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Dermata recently announced a strategic pivot to over-the-counter skin care treatments

The pivot is designed to address a growing demand for high-quality, scientifically proven OTC products The Company plans to launch its once-weekly OTC acne kit in the middle of 2026 which it believes is highly differentiated from current acne treatments



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to prioritize OTC dermatology products; the anticipated benefits of the strategic shift; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, reduction of regulatory burdens, and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned or future OTC product launches; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“forecast,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“continue,”“outlook,”“will,”“potential” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Dermata Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...

